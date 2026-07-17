Posted in: Conventions, Events, Music, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: blink 182, Pac Man, SDCC 2026

Blink-182 Partner With Pac-Man For San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Blink-182 has partnered with Bandai Namco for special merch at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, celebrating Pac-Man-themed collectibles.

Article Summary Blink-182 teams with Bandai Namco for a Pac-Man collaboration at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, featuring exclusive merch.

The SDCC 2026 drop marks 25 years of Blink-182’s Take Off Your Pants and Jacket with a limited numbered vinyl.

Blink-182 x Pac-Man items include a Coachella-inspired T-shirt, arcade-themed booth, claw machine, and plush prizes.

Fans can visit Blink-182 x Pac-Man booth #1415 from July 23-26, with photos, merch, and more collab reveals planned.

The rock band Blink-182 has partnered with Bandai Namco for a special San Diego Comic-Con 2026 event, as they'll be celebrating all things Pac-Man. Teh band will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2001 album Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, as they will have exclusive collectible merchandise only available at SDCC 2026. We have the full details from the team below, as it will all be available from July 23-26 at the San Diego Convention Center.

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The collection includes a limited-edition, numbered Blink-182 x Pac-Man Comic-Con vinyl produced by Blood Records, as well as a Blink-182 version of the now memorable Pac-Man x 7-Eleven T-shirt worn by Mark Hoppus at Coachella 2023. A moment that unexpectedly captured the mix of Blink-182 humor, arcade nostalgia, and convenience-store culture will now be shared with fans during San Diego Comic-Con. The collab items will be available at the Blink-182 x Pac-Man booth #1415 located at the San Diego Convention Center. San Diego Comic-Con 2026 runs from Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26.

Comic-Con attendees can take a trip down nostalgia lane at the Blink-182 x Pac-Man booth (#1415), with an arcade-themed space that also celebrates the cultural resurgence of the band as they commemorate the 25th anniversary of their defining album. The visually rich booth includes the stylized animated depiction of the band along with co-branded arcade cabinets and a claw machine with Pac-Man plush and other Blink-182 items as prizes. The first set of Blink-182 x Pac-Man branded merchandise will be available for sale, including the exclusive SDCC vinyl featuring the top 10 modern rock hits "The Rock Show" and "First Date." Visitors will also be able to take pictures with Pac-Man and Bunny, who will be making appearances at the booth during show hours.

Blink-182 and Bandai Namco Entertainment will reveal more details highlighting this collaboration between two pop-culture icons, including more limited-edition Blink-182 x Pac-Man gear and merchandise.

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