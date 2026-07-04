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BlizzCon 2026 Reveals Classic Cup Players & Esports Qualifier Updates

BlizzCon 2026 have revealed the players that will take part in the Classic Cup matches, as well as updated info for the Esports Qualifier.

Article Summary BlizzCon 2026 heads to Anaheim on September 12–13 with Classic Cup Legacy Matches and major esports qualifiers.

Classic Cup captains Tasteless and Artosis lead returning legends competing for pride, legacy, and trophy points.

Legacy Matches feature BoxeR vs. Nal_rA, IdrA vs. MC, Dignitas vs. Gen.G, and ToD vs. TeD at BlizzCon.

BlizzCon 2026 also spotlights qualifier updates for Overwatch, Hearthstone, WoW Arena, and Mythic Dungeon.

Blizzard Entertainment dropped new details of what to expect at BlizzCon 2026 for the esports side of things, as we learned more about the Classic Cup players. Several players and teams have been set up to compete in a series of games against each other as part of the Classic Cup Legacy Matches, with the goal of sparking that interest once again in many titles. As well as revealing some of their plans leading up to competitions being held at the event for the Overwatch World Cup, Hearthstone Masters Tour, World of Warcraft Arena World Championship, and the Mythic Dungeon International qualifier. We have the details for you here, as BlizzCon 2026 will be held at the ⁠Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, from September 12–13, 2026.

Classic Cup Matches Defined

Across both days of BlizzCon, legendary competitors will return to the stage under Classic Cup captains Nick "Tasteless" Plott and Dan "Artosis" Stemkoski, competing for pride, legacy, and points toward the Classic Cup trophy. The newly revealed Legacy Matches include:

StarCraft: Remastered – BoxeR vs. Nal_rA: Two icons of Brood War history step back into the spotlight: BoxeR, one of esports' most influential competitors, and Nal_rA, one of StarCraft's most decorated Protoss players.

Two icons of Brood War history step back into the spotlight: BoxeR, one of esports' most influential competitors, and Nal_rA, one of StarCraft's most decorated Protoss players. StarCraft II – IdrA vs. MC: A classic Wings of Liberty-era showdown returns as IdrA and MC rekindle one of StarCraft II's most heated rivalries.

A classic Wings of Liberty-era showdown returns as IdrA and MC rekindle one of StarCraft II's most heated rivalries. Heroes of the Storm – Dignitas vs. Gen.G: Heroes of the Storm makes its BlizzCon return with a tribute to the 2018 Heroes of the Storm Global Championship Finals, as Dignitas and Gen.G bring stacked lineups of BlizzCon veterans back together for a rematch years in the making.

Heroes of the Storm makes its BlizzCon return with a tribute to the 2018 Heroes of the Storm Global Championship Finals, as Dignitas and Gen.G bring stacked lineups of BlizzCon veterans back together for a rematch years in the making. Warcraft III – ToD vs. TeD: Two decorated Warcraft III champions face off in a Legacy Match celebrating years of competitive history, championship pedigrees, and a storied rivalry.

This is only the beginning for the Blizzard Classic Cup with more details on the Entertainment Matches to be shared as BlizzCon gets closer.

The Road to BlizzCon Across the broader BlizzCon 2026 esports slate, the best players from around the world are claiming their spots for the Overwatch World Cup, Hearthstone Masters Tour, and World of Warcraft Arena World Championship and Mythic Dungeon International. Catch up on all the latest updates as we prepare for high-stakes competition on the BlizzCon stage.

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