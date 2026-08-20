Posted in: Blizzard, BlizzCon, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: BlizzCon 2026, deadmau5, Duke Dennis, Khelo Thomas, LE SSERAFIM, Sumu Liu, t-pain, Yoasobi

BlizzCon 2026 Reveals Official Lineup Of Celebrity Guests

Organizers for BlizzCon 2026 dropped the official list of celebrity guests, including T-Pain, Simu Liu, and deadmau5, among others.

Article Summary BlizzCon 2026 has unveiled its celebrity guest lineup, led by T-Pain, Simu Liu, deadmau5, Duke Dennis, and Khleo Thomas.

Simu Liu joins the StarCraft II Entertainment Match and casting desk, while T-Pain takes part in Overwatch World Cup events.

deadmau5 headlines a Diablo panel, with Duke Dennis and Khleo Thomas set for BlizzCon floor activations and live coverage.

BlizzCon 2026 also features performances by LE SSERAFIM and YOASOBI during a packed September 12-13 Anaheim weekend.

Blizzard Entertainment dropped a new list of guests who will be appearing at BlizzCon 2026, unveiling their celebrity lineup for the event. Among the guests confirmed for an appearance are T-Pain, Sumu Liu, deadmau5, Duke Dennis, and Khelo Thomas, along with live performances by LE SSERAFIM and YOASOBI. We have more details about all of them below, as the event will still be taking place September 12-13 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Blizzard Entertainment Presents a Weekend of Celebs

Grammy Award-winning artist, streamer, gamer, and longtime Blizzard supporter T-Pain will join the celebrations for the Overwatch World Cup.

will join the celebrations for the Overwatch World Cup. Actor, producer, and avid Blizzard game player Simu Liu will battle it out as a player in the Blizzard Classic Cup StarCraft II Entertainment Match, in addition to joining the casting desk.

will battle it out as a player in the Blizzard Classic Cup StarCraft II Entertainment Match, in addition to joining the casting desk. Internationally renowned electronic music producer and longtime gaming enthusiast deadmau5 will attend a Diablo-focused panel conversation featuring game developers.

will attend a Diablo-focused panel conversation featuring game developers. One of gaming's most influential creators, Duke Dennis will join World of Warcraft activations, community engagements, and creator experiences on the show floor.

will join World of Warcraft activations, community engagements, and creator experiences on the show floor. Actor, creator, and Blizzard community personality Khleo Thomas will serve as a "BlizzCon Insider," capturing real-time highlights and behind-the-scenes content throughout the weekend.

Performances

As shared in June, global K-pop sensation LE SSERAFIM will return to BlizzCon, joining the festivities and taking the Main Stage as the weekend's closing musical act on Sunday, September 13.

will return to BlizzCon, joining the festivities and taking the Main Stage as the weekend's closing musical act on Sunday, September 13. International music duo YOASOBI will make BlizzCon history performing at BlizzCon's first-ever halftime show in the Overwatch World Cup Arena on Sunday, September 13.

About BlizzCon 2026

BlizzCon is Blizzard Entertainment's premier community celebration, bringing players together from around the world for a weekend of games, announcements, hands-on experiences, esports, developer panels, cosplay, and unforgettable moments. BlizzCon is the official gathering place for the global Blizzard community to celebrate the worlds, characters, and stories that connect players across the universes of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and beyond.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!