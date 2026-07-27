Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Blue Moon, Frank's RedHot, Molson Coors

Blue Moon Launches New Spicy Orange Challenge Kit

Blue Moon has jumped onto the spice train with their own specialty item, as they have launched the new Spicy Orange Challenge Kit.

Article Summary Blue Moon and Frank's RedHot have teamed up to launch the limited-edition Blue Moon Spicy Orange Challenge Kit.

The Blue Moon challenge dares fans 21+ to bite a ghost pepper-coated orange, then cool the heat with beer.

Each Blue Moon kit includes a spicy orange slice, custom challenge glass, Frank's RedHot, and a beer gift card.

Designed for spicy food fans, Blue Moon highlights how its citrus beer pairs with heat in a fun tasting challenge.

Molson Coors has teamed up with Frank's RedHot to create a new specialty item for Blue Moon, as they have launched the new Spicy Orange Challenge Kit. As you might suspect from the name, this kit is here to challenge anyone who thinks they can handle a spicy beer, as they have added a few items (including a spice-infused orange wedge) in a specialty glass for you and your friends to take the challenge. We have more details about the kit for you below, as they are currently selling it through their website for $20 per kit.

Do You Dare Try The Blue Moon Spicy Orange Challenge?

Don't be fooled — this isn't your average orange slice. To put fans' taste buds to the test, the brand is introducing the Blue Moon Spicy Orange Challenge, a limited-edition experience that dares fans 21+ to take a bite of Blue Moon's spicy orange before taking their first refreshing sip of beer. Inspired by consumers' growing appetite for spicy food experiences — and the fact that 90%* of Blue Moon drinkers say they like or love spicy foods — the challenge transforms the brand's iconic garnish into a playful test of heat tolerance.

The challenge is simple: take a bite of the spicy orange, then see how little Blue Moon you need to drink while the spice lingers. The less you drink, the better you do. Each challenge kit includes:

A dried Valencia orange slice coated with Frank's RedHot Original Hot Sauce and ghost peppers, delivering a combination of delicious fiery heat, flavor and citrus that puts Blue Moon to the test by highlighting how it pairs perfectly with spicy foods.

A custom glass featuring measurement markers to track challenge performance by seeing how much Blue Moon you drink to beat the heat, so participants can compete against themselves or their friends.

A gift card that can be used towards a 6-pack of Blue Moon — because no Spicy Orange Challenge is complete without it.

A bottle of Frank's RedHot Original Hot Sauce, to continue exploring how Blue Moon complements spice long after the challenge is complete.

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