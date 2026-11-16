Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Blue Moon, Molson Coors, thanksgiving

Blue Moon Offers To Cover Your Thanksgiving Pie & Beer

Blue Moon has a new promotion happening ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, as they're offering to cover the pie and beer for you to bring.

Article Summary Blue Moon is giving six winners free Thanksgiving pie and beer, covering dessert and drinks for holiday gatherings.

Enter Blue Moon’s Thanksgiving sweepstakes November 18–23 at the official site for a chance to win if you’re 21+.

Blue Moon also teamed with NYC bakery Fillings on a Signature Slice inspired by its Valencia orange flavor.

The limited-edition Blue Moon pie hits Fillings in New York City November 19–22, with mini pies and slices available.

Blue Moon has announced a brand-new promotion ahead of Thanksgiving, as they want to make sure you're covered with pie and beer this year. Whether it's a proper Thanksgiving with the family or Friendsgiving with found family, they are offering six lucky people the chance to get dessert and drinks free of charge on their tab. Obviously, the beer is going to be theirs, while the pie has a few options (especially if you're in New York City). So what do you have to do in order to snag this holiday offering? All you have to do is go to their website, be 21+, and enter your info for a chance to win between November 18–23. The winners will be notified just in time for Thanksgiving to set everything up and make sure you're taken care of.

Get The Pie & Beer For Thanksgiving From Blue Moon

The brand teamed up with NYC bakery Fillings to create the Blue Moon Signature Slice, a limited-edition pie inspired by the beer's iconic Valencia orange flavor. Featuring a gluten-free orange shortbread crust, Valencia orange pastry cream, vanilla bean mascarpone whip and candied orange garnish, mini pies will be available for $26.50 at Fillings (272 Bleecker Street, NYC only) November 19–22, with slices also available in signature flight boxes.

"We've always believed a little orange can make something great even better. Turns out, that goes for more than just beer," said Elizabeth Hitch, VP of Marketing, Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "We know a thing or two about putting care into what we craft, and sometimes that means leaving it to the experts. So this year, we're trading rolling pins for pie slices, bringing our signature Blue Moon twist to the Thanksgiving dessert table and reminding everyone that the best part of Thanksgiving isn't making everything from scratch. It's enjoying it."

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