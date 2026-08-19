Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: bbc studios, bluey, Penguin Random House, Yoto

Bluey Announces First Official Yoto Audiobook Collection

Yoto revealed Bluey: The Beach and Other Stories — an official audiobook collection of eight Bluey stories narrated by Miranda Tapsell — arriving Sept. 1 on YotoPlay for $13.

Article Summary Bluey joins Yoto with its first official audiobook card, Bluey: The Beach and Other Stories, arriving September 1.

The Bluey Yoto collection includes eight popular stories, with a 45-minute runtime designed for ages 0–5.

Miranda Tapsell narrates the Bluey audiobook, joined by music from the hit TV series for a familiar feel.

Yoto says the new Bluey audiobook collection gives families a fun screen-free way to enjoy Bluey together.

Interactive audio platform Yoto revealed a new lineup of audiobooks coming soon, centered on the children's animated series Bluey. The series will be called Bluey: The Beach and Other Stories, featuring eight individual stories on a single card starring the inexhaustible Blue Heeler and friends, giving children who own one of the company's audio players a chance to hear 45-minute tales that entertain and even educate them. We have more details on the series for you below, along with a quite fromt he company on the new partnership, as the Yoto card for this series will be released on September 1 for $13 via YotoPlay.com.

Yoto Adds First Official Bluey Audiobook Collection

Developed with BBC Studios and designed for ages 0–5 with a run time of 45 minutes, Bluey: The Beach and Other Stories brings together audio recordings of eight fan-favorite Bluey stories: The Beach, The Pool, Charades, Daddy Robot, Baby Race, Barky Boats, Typewriter, and Magic Xylophone. Each story is narrated by acclaimed Australian actor Miranda Tapsell, who has lent her voice to the series in the past. Miranda's performance is full of warmth and complemented by music from the original TV series, giving listeners the opportunity to experience Bluey in a new way.

Adored by kids and parents alike, Bluey continues its run as one of the world's most popular characters. For Yoto, welcoming Bluey, Bingo, Mum, and Dad to their library is the perfect way to help parents swap a bit of screen time for some shared listening in a familiar world.

"We're delighted to be working with Penguin Random House and BBC Studios to bring this collection of Bluey stories to Yoto," said Jess Tarrant, Content Director at Yoto. "Adapted from the much-loved Bluey books, the single-voice audiobook gives children and families a new way to enjoy these stories together, wherever they are."

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