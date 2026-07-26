Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: jay and silent bob, sdcc

The Blunt Objects Party For Jay And Silent Bob's Joint Venture At SDCC

The Blunt Objects Party for Jay And Silent Bob's Joint Venture last night at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Blunt Objects Party at San Diego Comic-Con drew invite-only guests for Jay and Silent Bob's Joint Venture.

Attendees got a sneak peek at the upcoming Jay and Silent Bob's Joint Venture game from Nitrate and Sassy Chap.

Comic-Con party perks included an open bar, music, cosplay, and swag bags packed with games, comics, and figures.

Kevin Smith did not attend, but the Blunt Objects Party still delivered a buzzy SDCC night ahead of the 2027 Steam release.

The Bleeding Cool Massive San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List had this one listing… "Blunt Objects Party for Jay And Silent Bob's Joint Venture with Nitrate Games/Sassy Chap Games, Invite Only". This was the poster which I was asked not to run in case too many people just turned up trying to meet Kevin Smith, who wasn't there…

One friend of Bleeding Cool was on the guest list, but somehow two made it in. That's San Diego for you. Jessie Rusu tells us, "There were several Jay and Silent Bob cosplayers amongst the crowd, and we were all treated to a sneak peek at what the upcoming game is going to look like. It was a really fun night, and of course, no Comic-Con party is complete without a swag bag. This one included a game (my husband was very excited about the one he got for our Switch), a few comics, and either a Bluntman or Chronic action figure."

It's all about the swag, man, all about the swag. Anthony January, who gets into everything because people just love that guy, told me, "I was lucky enough to enjoy VIP treatment thanks to a good friend, Anthony Chance. An Open bar, great music and the company of good friends, how better to end a day after Comic-Con?" I do hope television director Brent Picha, who Anthony appears to have given a big hug to, agrees.

Jay And Silent Bob's Joint Venture is scheduled to be released in 2027 on Steam.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!