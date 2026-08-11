Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Blvck Paris, pringles

Blvck Paris Teams With Pringles For New Collaboration

Blvck Paris has revealed a brand-new collaboration this month with Pringles as they released new clothing and collectibles.

Article Summary Blvck Paris and Pringles unite for a limited-edition collaboration blending streetwear style with snack-icon branding.

The Pringles capsule includes a teddy hoodie, tee, baseball jacket, collectible charm, and emergency can display.

A matte black Pringles Barbecue can anchors the drop, reworked through Blvck Paris’ signature monochrome design.

The first 2,000 U.S. orders get a free limited-edition Pringles can, adding extra appeal for collectors and fans.

Blvck Paris announced another collaboration this month, partnering with Mars Inc. on a special Pringles brand. As you can see here, they have created a new look for their popular Barbeque flavor, featuring their signature look and vibe that is in a lot of their items. They've also made a new t-shirt, hoodie, and a special teddy charm featuring the Pringles mascot, as well as a special emergency can on display behind glass. We have the finer details below, as these are all available in their shop.

Pringles Gets Painted Black With Blvck Paris

Known for transforming its "All Black Everything" philosophy into a globally recognized lifestyle movement, Blvck Paris has cultivated a distinct visual identity that exists at the intersection of fashion, internet culture, and aspirational minimalism. With Pringles entering that world, the collaboration becomes more than a novelty crossover – it taps into a growing appetite for collectible fashion objects, ironic luxury, and aesthetics that carry social weight.

The collection merges Blvck Paris' sleek monochromatic codes with Pringles' unmistakable iconography, balancing pop legitimacy with an elevated sensibility. The result is a capsule designed for a generation that embraces the tongue-in-cheek as readily as the fashion-forward — one that views collaborations not simply as merchandise, but as extensions of identity and cultural participation. The limited-edition capsule collection features a curated range of apparel and lifestyle pieces, including:

The Teddy Hoodie & Teddy Tee – featuring Blvck's signature teddy character surrounded by scattered Pringles crisps and co-branded artwork.

featuring Blvck's signature teddy character surrounded by scattered Pringles crisps and co-branded artwork. The Teddy Baseball Jacket – detailed with an oversized embroidered back graphic combining Blvck Paris iconography with Pringles-inspired visuals.

detailed with an oversized embroidered back graphic combining Blvck Paris iconography with Pringles-inspired visuals. "In Case of Emergency" Plexiglass Collectible – a display piece inspired by emergency break-glass cases, enclosing a matte black Pringles can.

a display piece inspired by emergency break-glass cases, enclosing a matte black Pringles can. Teddy Charm – a collectible charm reimagining Blvck's signature teddy through the playful visual language of Pringles.

In celebration of the launch, the first 2,000 orders placed from the collection will also receive a complimentary limited-edition matte black Blvck x Pringles can, featuring a custom co-branded design and loaded with the fan-favorite Barbecue flavor. Available exclusively to U.S. customers, the collectible can will be automatically included with qualifying purchases during the launch period, while supplies last.

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