Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: Blvck Paris, harry potter

Blvck Paris Unveils Second Harry Potter Collaboration

Blvck Paris has unveiled its second Harry Potter collaboration, with multiple items and clothing designs tied to the new HBO series

Article Summary Blvck Paris unveils its second Harry Potter collaboration with Warner Bros., inspired by the upcoming HBO series.

The new Harry Potter x Blvck collection spotlights house crests, dark design cues, and characters like Draco and Nagini.

Standout Harry Potter apparel includes Slytherin jackets, house hoodies, jerseys, sweaters, and Teddy Draco pieces.

The Harry Potter drop also adds jeans, beanies, notebooks, slippers, and phone cases for fashion and home essentials.

Blvck Paris recently revealed its latest collaboration, partnering once again with Warner Bros. on a special Harry Potter collection. As you can see from the images here, they're offering a new line of clothing and items tied to the new HBO series. All of them are designed around Slytherin, so you can bring out the evil when you dress up and pick your style. We have mroe information about the collection below from the company as the items are available on their website.

Harry Potter x Blvck Collection

The second Harry Potter x Blvck collection ventures further into the spellbinding details of the iconic film franchise, reinterpreting its most iconic houses, characters and symbols through a darker, more mysterious aesthetic. House crests from Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff emerge in intricate tonal embroidery, shadowed textures and restrained flashes of house color, while character-driven pieces featuring Draco Malfoy, Nagini and Sirius Black tap into the more enigmatic corners of the stories. From familiar emblems to unexpected details, each piece offers a new way into a world fans have spent years exploring, translated through Blvck's distinctive design language.

The second collection includes:

Teddy Draco Malfoy Hoodie and Teddy Draco Malfoy Tee, featuring the Blvck Teddy reimagined through Slytherin-inspired styling

House Hoodies, including tonal Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff designs in black and grey

Slytherin Baseball Jacket, finished with tonal serpent embroidery extending across the shoulders and sleeves

Slytherin and Gryffindor Jerseys and Hooded Blankets, pairing Blvck's all-black foundation with subtle house colors and crests

Slytherin and Gryffindor Embroidered Sweaters, layered with a curated arrangement of character and story-inspired icons

Zipped Wanted Hooded Sweatshirt, featuring four interchangeable wanted-poster graphics

The collection also introduces Slytherin Jeans and a Slytherin Beanie, a Chamber of Secrets Notebook, Gryffindor and Slytherin Teddy Slippers, and Nagini and Wanted-Poster Phone Cases, continuing the collaboration across wardrobe staples and home goods made for everyday rituals, display, and collection. Balancing dark luxury with instantly recognizable storytelling, the second Harry Potter x Blvck drop continues Blvck Paris' exploration of fashion as an immersive world—where fandom becomes design, familiar symbols take on new meaning, and even the smallest details can feel like clues to something larger.

Taken together, the collection feels like a discovery from deep within Hogwarts' Restricted Section: mysterious objects, coveted artifacts, and everyday essentials that invite a closer look. It is Blvck's latest reminder that a story doesn't need a spectrum of color to cast a spell—it needs the right symbols, a little mystery, and a world worth getting lost in.

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