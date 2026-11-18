Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bones Coffee Company

Bones Coffee Company Launches Cupcake Charm Flavor

If you ever felt like you'd want a cupcake for breakfast, you can kind of get it now with Bones Coffee Company's new Cupcake Charm flavor.

Article Summary Bones Coffee Company has launched Cupcake Charm, a new flavored coffee inspired by a pink frosted cupcake.

Cupcake Charm is available now on the Bones Coffee Company website in 12 oz. bags as grounds or whole beans for $18.

Bones Coffee Company says the blend captures sweet, fluffy, freshly frosted cupcake flavor in a morning brew.

The Cupcake Charm coffee is Keto friendly, sugar free, allergen free, and made without artificial sweeteners.

Bones Coffee Company has revealed a new flavor added to their lineup for morning brews, as they're now offering the Cupcake Charm flavor. As you might suspect from the name, the crew have found a way to capture the essence of the pastry treat, almost as if they somehow conjured it up with magical powers from a wizard, to create a special blend that will taste like you're drinking a cupcake with your coffee. (Or it could just be a special vanilla blend that tastes a little like a pink frosted cupcake, but why spoil the magic?) We have more details below from the company about the new flavor, as it is available right now on their website, being sold as both grounds and beans in a 12 oz. bag for $18

Bones Coffee Company Bakes Cupcakes For Your Morning Brew

There's something simply magical about a cupcake. They're fluffy, sweet, and downright irresistible. We've captured the essence of these enchanting treats and conjured up a brew that's bound to be one of the best cups you've ever had. One sip and you'll be Cupcake Charm-ed. Cupcake Charm is a delightfully decadent coffee inspired by the fluffy, sweet, frosted goodness of everyone's favorite bite-sized dessert. No baking. No frosting-covered fingers. Just the irresistible flavor of a freshly frosted cupcake in every sip of your morning brew.

Cupcake Charm is perfect for dessert lovers, adventurous coffee drinkers, and anyone looking to sprinkle a little sweetness into their daily grind. Plus, the coffee is Keto friendly, allergen free, sugar free and does not contain artificial sweeteners. Known for pushing the boundaries of what coffee can taste like, Bones Coffee Company continues to turn unexpected flavor combinations into deliciously drinkable creations. And with Cupcake Charm, they're proving that you really can have your cake and drink it, too.

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