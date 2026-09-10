Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bones Coffee Company

Bones Coffee Company Launches Reinvented Ready-To-Drink Options

Bones Coffee Company decided to reinvent their line of ready-to-drink coffee offerings with several new bold tastes and flavors.

Article Summary Bones Coffee Company relaunches its Ready-To-Drink lattes for its 10th anniversary with bold new flavors and packaging.

The updated Bones Coffee Company formula adds real milk, 7g protein, 200mg caffeine, and 50% less sugar.

New Bones Coffee Company latte flavors include S'mores, Sea Salt Caramel Mocha, Cookies & Cream, French Toast, and Cannoli.

Bones Coffee Company Ready-To-Drink lattes are available now online, plus at Walmart and Target nationwide.

Bones Coffee Company is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a relaunch of new flavors, as it has updated its Ready-To-Drink options. The team took feedback and went back to the drawing board on this line, offering a new set of bold flavors to entice people to try their new batch. The reinvented line is available right now on their website, as well as at Walmart and Target, as we have more details about the line below.

Bones Coffee Company Drops New Reinvented Ready-To-Drink Coffees

Developed in response to customer feedback, the new ready-to-drink lattes feature real milk for a creamier texture, 7 grams of protein, 200 milligrams of caffeine, and 50 percent less sugar than the previous recipe. The lineup also introduces refreshed packaging and updated flavor names while preserving the bold, dessert-inspired taste that has become synonymous with the Bones Coffee brand. The relaunch comes as consumers continue to seek ready-to-drink beverages that combine indulgent flavor with functional benefits such as added protein and lower sugar. Bones Coffee developed the new lineup to meet those evolving preferences while staying true to the creative flavors and premium quality that have made the brand a favorite among coffee enthusiasts nationwide.

S'mores (formerly S'morey Time): Inspired by the classic campfire treat, this latte blends toasted marshmallow, rich chocolate, and graham cracker flavors into a smooth, satisfying latte experience.

Inspired by the classic campfire treat, this latte blends toasted marshmallow, rich chocolate, and graham cracker flavors into a smooth, satisfying latte experience. Sea Salt Caramel Mocha (formerly Salty Siren Latte): Sweet caramel, decadent chocolate, and a touch of sea salt create a perfectly balanced indulgence.

Sweet caramel, decadent chocolate, and a touch of sea salt create a perfectly balanced indulgence. Cookies & Cream (formerly Cookies N Dreams): Chocolate cookie and sweet vanilla cream flavors come together in a latte that tastes like your favorite dessert.

Chocolate cookie and sweet vanilla cream flavors come together in a latte that tastes like your favorite dessert. French Toast: A comforting blend of buttery toast, maple syrup, and vanilla bean flavors delivers breakfast-inspired goodness in every sip.

A comforting blend of buttery toast, maple syrup, and vanilla bean flavors delivers breakfast-inspired goodness in every sip. Cannoli (formerly Holy Cannoli): Inspired by the beloved Italian pastry, this latte combines sweet cream and pastry flavors for a rich and decadent finish.

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