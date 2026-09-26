Posted in: 2K Games, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Borderlands 4, Laced Records

Borderlands 4 Soundtrack Announced For a Vinyl Release

The official soundtrack for Borderlands 4 is finally coming to vinyl, as Laced Records has produced a 2xLP set for the title.

Article Summary Borderlands 4 official soundtrack is getting a vinyl release from Laced Records and 2K Games as a deluxe 2xLP set.

The Borderlands 4 vinyl spotlights a high-energy score by Finishing Move Inc., Cris Velasco, Joshua Carro, and Christian Pacaud.

Lead track “This Land” comes from Des Rocs, while “Thrum Dumpster” features Casey Di Iorio, Jaret Reddick, and Terry Glaze.

The Borderlands 4 soundtrack tracklist is arranged by Kairos biomes, from Fadefields and Terminus Range to Dominion City.

Laced Records has come together with 2K Games to release the official soundtrack for Borderlands 4 on vinyl. As you can see in the image, they have created a 2xLP vinyl set featuring 22 remastered tracks from Gearbox's popular looter shooter. They have the soundtrack available in standard black heavyweight wax, or you can go for the Special Max Mayhem Edition with red-and-yellow discs. We have more details on the release below, as both editions are available on their website for $42, set to launch in February 2027.

Listen To The Chaos of Borderlands 4 on Vinyl

The vinyl set is presented in a deluxe gatefold sleeve adorned with eye-popping artwork featuring the Vault Hunters and some of the beasts and bad guys they face across Kairos. Borderlands 4 features the most ambitious soundtrack in the series so far, crafted by a murderers' row of composers including series returnees Finishing Move Inc., Cris Velasco, Joshua Carro, and Christian Pacaud. Glitchy drum beats and upbeat club music keep players and listeners tuned into the irreverently dangerous world of Borderlands. Occasionally, a moment of anxious calm breaks out with one of the ambient soundscapes, before bedlam is restored with a barrage of synth sounds.

The Borderlands 4 official theme and the album's lead track, "This Land", was composed by New York rock legend, Des Rocs, encapsulating all of the high-octane energy and attitude that fans associate with the franchise's music. Meanwhile, in the Carcadia Burn wasteland, Casey Di Iorio created the diegetic grunge opus "Thrum Dumpster," featuring the vocals of Bowling For Soup's Jaret Reddick and ex-Pantera vocalist Terry Glaze. The official soundtrack album is sequenced in order to highlight the distinct personalities of each major biome of the planet Kairos: The Fadefields, The Terminus Range, Carcadia Burn, and the hostile Dominion City.

Disc 1 Side A

This Land Under my Green Thumb Quark Rhythm Where The Earth Breathes ButterBall

​Side B

Madness with a View Sigmoid Transmute Transcendent Haven Tectonic

Disc 2 Side C

Brain Scar Civic Disobedience Face Puncher Razor Blade Spider Hole Arachnophobia

Side D

Resurge Sanctum of the Shattered Mind The City Sleeps Timekeeper My Friend Arjay Thrum Dumpster

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