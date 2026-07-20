Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Pop Culture | Tagged: Audio Drama, Borderlands: Dead ECHOs

Borderlands: Dead ECHOs Launches As Title's First-Ever Audio Drama

2K Games and Gearbox Entertainment have launched Borderlands: Dead ECHOs, the franchise's first-ever audio drama — a new multi-episode story set in the Borderlands universe.

Article Summary Borderlands: Dead ECHOs is the franchise’s first original audio drama, launching a new story beyond the games.

The series follows Watts and Junie, whose ECHO log side hustle pulls them into danger across the Borderlands galaxy.

Dead ECHOs brings Borderlands’ dark comedy to Pandora, Eden-6, and returning favorites like Claptrap.

Created by Gearbox’s narrative team, Borderlands: Dead ECHOs debuts weekly on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and more.

2K Games and Gearbox Entertainment have released a little something different for the Borderlands franchise, as they have a new audio drama out, which they're calling Borderlands: Dead ECHOs. This will be a multi-episode series set within the game's universe, featuring a new set of characters on a different kind of adventure. Basically, giving fans something fun to enjoy within their world that isn't immediately tied to any one game. We have more details about the show below, as the first episode is out now.

Explore a New Side of The Galaxy With Borderlands: Dead ECHOs

Dead ECHOs is darkly comedic in tone and packed with the unpredictable energy that defines Borderlands. The podcast follows Watts, a disenchanted DAHL Echo Operator who moonlights as a black-market secrets broker, sifting through undeliverable ECHO Logs and selling what he finds to the highest bidder. His operation gets a jolt when Junie, a curious stranger with big ideas and a mysterious past tied to a well-known weapons manufacturer, pulls him out of a jam, and the two strike up a partnership.

What starts as a small-time criminal hustle quickly spirals into something much bigger. Their ECHO-brokering operation attracts the attention of ruthless corporations, violent outlaws, and DAHL's notoriously lethal accounting department. As the heat rises, the two venture out into the wider Borderlands universe, visiting familiar locales like Pandora and Eden-6, and run into both new faces and beloved returning characters, such as Claptrap.

The series was created, written, and produced by April Johnson and Joel Watson of Gearbox's Narrative team, who also voice Junie and Watts respectively. The first episode of Borderlands: Dead ECHOs is available now, with new episodes planned to launch weekly. The series will be available on Borderlands and Gearbox's YouTube channel, as well as all major audio platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music & Audible, iHeart Radio, and Pandora.

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