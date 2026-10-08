Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Amplifier, Boss

BOSS Unveils Three New Additions To The Katana Amplifier Series

BOSS is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Katana Amplifier Series by adding three new designs for the third generation.

Article Summary BOSS marks 10 years of Katana with three Gen 3 additions: Katana Artist, Artist Head, and Cabinet 212 Waza.

The new BOSS Katana anniversary models feature blue flame maple cabinetry for a custom-shop look and premium feel.

BOSS Katana amps blend Tube Logic design, onboard effects, and pro-focused features at an accessible price point.

With over 1.5 million sold, the BOSS Katana series remains a top choice for beginners, studios, and live players.

BOSS announced three new additions to their Katana Amplifier Series, as they're celebrating the 10th Anniversary of their best-selling line for guitar and bass. This new set includes the Katana Artist Gen 3, the Katana Artist Head Gen 3, and the Katana Cabinet 212 Waza. As you can see from the images below, all of them feature a deluxe flame maple veneer cabinetry, with high-gloss blue finishes, making them a standout wherever you may be. We have more details on them below as they are currently only available through the flagship Roland Stores in New York City, London, and Tokyo.

BOSS Drops Three New Katana Amplifier Series Designs

Designed for a pro-quality experience at an accessible price point, Katana amplifiers were an immediate success, thanks to their Tube Logic philosophy, wide selection of onboard BOSS effects, and class-leading features. Over 1.5 million units have been sold to date, and the lineup remains a preferred choice for everyone from beginners to seasoned professionals.

Adopting the name of the traditional sword carried by the historic samurai of Japan, the Katana series was crafted to deliver smooth, cutting tones honed by generations of dedication and expertise. Evolved from the intensive development process behind the acclaimed Waza amplifier, the Katana line continues to advance and expand, embodying BOSS's determined pursuit of the ultimate rock sound through focused craftsmanship, proprietary circuit designs, and meticulous fine-tuning.

The Katana Artist Gen 3, Katana Artist Head Gen 3, and Katana Cabinet 212 Waza are the top-tier models in the Katana lineup, offering high-performance components, upgraded construction details, and advanced features for discerning stage and studio players. The special 10th anniversary versions include the same core elements, framed by stunning blue flame maple veneer finishes that evoke the vibe of high-end custom guitars. These unique, made-to-order products convey BOSS's deep respect and gratitude for the global Katana community and deliver the ultimate Katana experience for the line's dedicated fans

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