Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Box Tops For Education, general mills, Saved by the Bell, Universal Products & Experiences

Box Tops For Education Reunites Saved By The Bell Cast

The cast of Saved By The Bell reunite for a worthy cause, as General Mills and Box Tops For Education want to give $10k to 30 schools.

Article Summary Saved By The Bell stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley reunite.

General Mills and Box Tops for Education will award $10,000 each to 30 schools for the 2026–2027 school year.

The Saved By The Bell campaign includes retro packaging and a new ad promoting Box Tops for Education support.

Families can scan receipts on eligible Box Tops products to earn school funding and unlock free snacks at home.

General Mills, in partnership with Universal Products & Experiences, has reunited a few cast members from Saved By The Bell for a new promotion involving Box Tops for Education. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren have all reunited at Bayside High to support classrooms across America through a new effort to award $10k to 30 schools. We have more details of how the campaign will work out, as well as quotes from the cast about the new effort.

Box Tops For Education Brings The Saved By The Bell Cast Together For a Worthy Cause

Bringing the campaign beyond the halls of Bayside, General Mills will award $10,000 each to 30 schools in need to help fund programs and resources for the upcoming 2026–2027 school year. Families can also join in by earning cash for their schools and scoring free snacks through eligible Box Tops purchases. Since 1996, Box Tops for Education has helped families turn everyday grocery purchases into meaningful funding for their schools, contributing nearly $1 billion along the way.

What began as a simple clip-and-send program has evolved into a modern digital platform, making it easier than ever to give back with a quick receipt scan. The campaign comes to life through an ad campaign featuring the cast and retro-inspired packaging on select General Mills products, including Annie's and Cheerios.

"Any time the four of us get back together, it feels just as fun as meeting up at our lockers back in the day," said Gosselaar. "Since we're all parents now, getting to celebrate something that helps schools and students across the country makes it that much more meaningful."

"I've always admired Box Tops for Education's mission and its commitment to supporting students," said Lauren. "Heading back to the hallways to help a new generation of students access meaningful resources for the year ahead makes being part of Saved by the Box Tops even more special."

"For 30 years, Box Tops for Education has helped schools access critical resources and opportunities to ensure students everywhere are set up for success," said Blake Holman, Senior Director of Brand Building at General Mills. "Reaching this milestone is a chance to celebrate everything Box Tops has helped make possible for schools over the years while reminding families how easy it is to give back with the products already in their carts."

"What I love about Box Tops is that it fits into routines families already have, like buying snacks, packing lunches, and getting ready for the back-to-school season," said Thiessen. "It's nice knowing those everyday habits can also help give back."

Parents can easily earn cash for their schools — and even score free snacks for their families — by scanning receipts from participating products, turning everyday grocery trips into real support. "I grew up on Cheerios — my family used to call me the 'cereal king,' so now as a parent, being able to help families turn their own kids' love of cereal into an opportunity to give back to schools is incredible," said Lopez. "Fusing products I've loved since childhood with a reunion of some of my favorite people made this experience special."

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