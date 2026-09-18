Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bubly, pepsico

Bubly Busts Out Two New Mocktail-Inspired Flavors

Bubly has released two brand-new mocktail-inspired flavors — Berry Sparkle Sangria and Paradise Paloma — available now.

Article Summary Bubly has launched two new mocktail-inspired sparkling water flavors: Berry Sparkle Sangria and Paradise Paloma.

The new Bubly flavors blend fall and late-summer vibes, offering refreshing profiles inspired by classic cocktails.

Bubly says the drinks deliver bold taste without alcohol, calories, or artificial sweeteners for mindful sipping.

Berry Sparkle Sangria and Paradise Paloma are available now in 8-packs at retailers nationwide while supplies last.

PspsiCo has released a new pair of flavors for Bubly this week, going the mocktail route with Berry Sparkle Sangria and Paradise Paloma. The two flavors are meant to be a bit of a post-summer treat, as they go for two profiles that mark the end of the heat and the start of Autumn in very specific ways, offering refreshing options that could easily be used as a mixer if needed. We have more details on both below as they should be hitting grocery shelves over the course of this week.

Bubly Introduces Berry Sparkle Sangria and Paradise Paloma

The post-summer social rush is about to kick off in high gear, and Bubly sparkling water brand is giving fans more ways to enjoy mixology favorites with the launch of two new mocktail-inspired flavors, Berry Sparkle Sangria and Paradise Paloma. The wine-inspired Berry Sparkle Sangria combines flavors of raspberry, lemon, orange, strawberry, and lime, perfect for autumn nights in, while Paradise Paloma brings together grapefruit and lime flavors to extend the feeling of summer.

As almost half of all Americans are trying to drink less, the brand is expanding its selection of mocktail-inspired flavors by reimagining classic favorites without the alcohol, the Bubly way: without the calories or artificial sweeteners. Sparkle Sangria and Paradise Paloma are available in 8-packs of 12-ounce cans in-store and online at U.S. retailers nationwide, starting now while supplies last. To find a store near you, visit the Bubly product locator.

"If there's one thing our fans always turn to Bubly sparkling water for, it's flavor variety that doesn't sacrifice the taste they love," said Michael Smith, VP of Marketing for Bubly sparkling water, PepsiCo Beverages U.S. "Whether you're ready for the crisp fall fruit flavors of Bubly Berry Sparkle Sangria or hanging on to the last stretch of summer with the citrus-forward Bubly Paradise Paloma, there are two more reasons to grab a can and crack a smile this season."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!