Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: bud light, Omaha Steaks, ufc

Bud Light & Omaha Steaks Cook Up a UFC Fight Night Feast

Bud Light has partnered up with Omaha Steaks to make a special meal tied to the UFC, as they've created a Fight Night Feast

Article Summary Bud Light teams with Omaha Steaks for a limited-edition UFC Fight Night Feast built for fans hosting UFC 335.

The Bud Light bundle includes two tomahawk steaks, beer money, a Paramount+ gift card, and UFC training gloves.

Fans 21 and older can buy the Bud Light Fight Night Feast starting November 17 for $99 while supplies last.

Bud Light says the UFC 335 feast is inspired by its Bruce Buffer “Chef” ad and made for an easy watch party.

Bud Light and Omaha Steaks have come together for a special UFC promotion, as they're looking to give fans a Fight Night Feast. Ahead of UFC 335, the company will be selling a special pack of items that includes two tomahawk steaks, Bud Light beer money, a Paramount+ gift card to watch the fight, and official UFC training gloves. Fans who are 21+ can purchase the pack starting on November 17 on Omaha Steaks' website for just $99 while supplies last. We have more details below as you can see the special promo they made featuring UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer.

Watch UFC 335 in Style With The Fight Night Feast From Bud Light and Omaha Steaks

Inspired by the brand's latest spot, "Chef," featuring Bruce Buffer, Bud Light is introducing the limited-edition Bud Light "Fight Night Feast" powered by Omaha Steaks featuring two show-stopping tomahawk steaks, Bud Light beer money, a Paramount+ gift card and official UFC training gloves. The limited-edition Fight Night Feast powered by Omaha Steaks is complete with everything fans 21+ need to host their crew for UFC 335 in December. The kit includes:

Two show-stopping tomahawk steaks from Omaha Steaks. The bone-in and USDA Certified Tender steaks are perfectly trimmed by Omaha Steaks master butchers

Bud Light beer money to make sure your fridge or cooler is stocked all fight long

A Paramount+ gift card for easy fight night viewing of UFC 335 on Sat., Dec. 12

A pair of official UFC training gloves

"We know the best part of fight night is getting together with friends over an ice-cold Bud Light and some great food," Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing for Bud Light at Anheuser-Busch. "And with UFC 335 set to close out the year, we wanted to create something for UFC fans that makes fight night easy to enjoy. Inspired by our new spot 'Chef' with our good friend Bruce, the "Fight Night Feast" delivers everything needed for an unforgettable night of UFC action directly to fans' doorsteps."

"There's nothing better than getting together with friends and family for great food and a big event. That's what the limited-edition Fight Night Feast is all about. Featuring massive Omaha Steaks tomahawk steaks, aged at least a month for incredible tenderness and flavor, it's the perfect excuse to fire up the grill, invite some friends over, and make a night of it," said Nate Rempe, President & CEO of Omaha Steaks.

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