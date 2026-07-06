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Burger King Adds Two New Long Chicken Sandwich Options

Burger King has decided to expand its lineup of long chicken sandwiches with two new options for people looking for something different.

Article Summary Burger King expands its Original Chicken Sandwich lineup with two new long chicken sandwich options available now.

The new Loaded Jalapeño Original Chicken Sandwich adds jalapeño sauce, jalapeños, crispy onions, and cheese.

Burger King also debuts the Club Original Chicken Sandwich with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

First launched in 1979, Burger King’s Original Chicken Sandwich gets limited-time twists inspired by fan demand.

Burger King introduced two new options to its menu today as it expanded its chicken sandwich lineup. For decades, the fast-food chain has offered the long chicken-strip sandwich to be just a little different from the competition. Now they're expanding on it with the new Loaded Jalapeño and Club options, each offering its own take on the original while still keeping the original for those who love the classic. We have more details below as these are available starting on July 7.

Burger King Offers Up Two New Chicken Sandwich Options

First introduced in 1979, the Original Chicken Sandwich has been a Burger King Guest favorite for decades, thanks to its unmistakable long shape, lightly breaded white meat chicken, shredded lettuce, and tangy mayonnaise, all stacked on a toasted sesame seed bun. Guests have continued to show their love for the iconic sandwich and asked for even more ways to enjoy it, which is why BK is bringing two new flavorful Original Chicken Sandwich innovations to the menu for a limited time.

Loaded Jalapeño Original Chicken Sandwich: The beloved classic gets a spicy twist, featuring creamy jalapeño sauce, crispy and pickled jalapeños, crispy onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and American cheese, layered on the signature long white meat chicken patty and iconic elongated sesame seed bun.

The beloved classic gets a spicy twist, featuring creamy jalapeño sauce, crispy and pickled jalapeños, crispy onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and American cheese, layered on the signature long white meat chicken patty and iconic elongated sesame seed bun. Club Chicken Original Chicken Sandwich: A familiar but elevated take on the original, featuring crispy bacon, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and creamy mayonnaise, stacked on the signature long white meat chicken patty and iconic elongated sesame seed bun.

"The Original Chicken Sandwich is a true Burger King icon that's been loved for its signature seasoning, taste, and unmistakable shape since 1979," said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. "Through our ongoing Guest listening initiative, we heard just how passionate fans are about this sandwich, and how excited they are for new twists on it. The Loaded Jalapeño and Club flavors are our way of celebrating that love while adding something new to the lineup."

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