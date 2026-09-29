Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: burger king

Burger King Announces New Game Day Menu Items

As part of the latest NFL season, Burger King has launched a new Game Day Menu, featuring a Pretzel Burger and Nacho Cheese Sauce

Article Summary Burger King has launched a limited-time Game Day Menu for NFL season, built around bold, stadium-inspired flavors.

The new Burger King Game Day Pretzel Burger packs a flame-grilled beef patty, bacon, crispy onions, and nacho cheese.

Burger King is also serving Chicken Fries with Nacho Cheese Sauce, adding a sharable snack option for game day.

Royal Perks members can enter Burger King’s four-week Game Day sweepstakes for cash prizes, gift cards, and BK gear.

Burger King is jumping on the current NFL season with some new food options, as they announced the new Game Day Menu. Starting today and running for a limited time, they're offering the new Game Day Pretzel Burger, as well as the option to get Nacho cheese Sauce with Chicken Fries. As well as launching a new sweepstakes for those interested in taking it the extra mile. We have more details about all of it below.

Burger King Launches Game Day Menu For a Limited Time

The stadium-inspired lineup built around the flavors Guests crave on game day features two new ways for Guests to unleash their game day energy:

Game Day Pretzel Burger: A 100% flame grilled ¼ pound* beef patty topped with melty American cheese, crispy bacon, crispy onions, and Nacho Cheese Sauce, all served on a soft, warm SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel Bun for a craveable game-day bite.

Chicken Fries with Nacho Cheese Sauce: Our classic, perfectly dippable chicken fries served with a side of Nacho Cheese sauce for dipping, making them a perfect addition to any game day spread.

"Game day is about more than just the game. It's about bringing people together over delicious and fun food – something Burger King is no stranger to," said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. "We wanted to bring that spirit to Guests with a menu that makes it easy for BK to be part of their game day and traditions."

To keep the game day fun going, the brand is also launching a four-week digital sweepstakes where Royal Perks members can enter for a chance to win weekly cash prizes of up to $5,000 and BK-branded prizes, including $20 BK Digital Gift Cards, Mini Coolers, Football & Net Sets, and Cornhole Sets, with an eligible purchase or by redeeming Royal Perks crowns. Guests can visit bk.com/Gameday starting October 6 to learn more about the Game Day Menu, access digital exclusives, and enter the sweepstakes.

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