Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: burger king, hello kitty

Burger King Brings Hello Kitty & Friends to the King Jr. Kids' Meal

Burger King has brought several new items from Hello Kitty & Friends to the King Jr. Kids' Meal along with a special claw machine

Article Summary Burger King launches a Hello Kitty & Friends King Jr. Kids Meal nationwide starting October 20, while supplies last.

Each Burger King kids meal includes a Hello Kitty crown and one mystery blind-box toy from six exclusive designs.

Characters in the Burger King collection include Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, Keroppi, and gold Hello Kitty.

Burger King will host a one-day Golden Claw Machine event in Downey, CA, with a 14K gold-plated Hello Kitty prize.

Burger King has partnered with Sanrio to bring the world of Hello Kitty & Friends to the King Jr. Kids' Meal. As you can see here, they have a new special crown for the occasion, along with several small exclusive toys designed specifically for this limited-time menu. What's more, they're going to have a special claw machine active for one day this week at a location in California. We have all the details about it below as this will be active for a couple of months.

Hello Kitty & Friends Have Taken Over The Burger King Jr. Kids' Meal

Beginning October 20 at participating Burger King restaurants nationwide, while supplies last, Guests can enjoy the Hello Kitty & Friends King Jr. Kids' Meal. The collection features beloved Hello Kitty & Friends characters, including Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and more, plus a special golden-colored Hello Kitty toy. Highlights include:

Choice of Hamburger, Cheeseburger, or 4 or 6 pc. Chicken Nuggets

Choice of Fries or Applesauce

Choice of Milk or Apple Juice

Hello Kitty & Friends-themed toy and served with an adorable, exclusive Hello Kitty crown

One of Six Exclusive Toys: Packaged inside a mystery blind box, giving Guests the thrill of not knowing which character they'll get until they open it. The collection features beloved Hello Kitty & Friends characters, including: Hello Kitty My Melody Kuromi Cinnamoroll Keroppi Special Golden-colored Hello Kitty



To bring this Hello Kitty partnership to the next level, Burger King is hosting a one-day Golden Claw Machine experience at the Burger King location in Downey, CA. On Friday, October 23, starting at 11 a.m. PST, fans who purchase a King Jr Meal can test their luck at the customized Golden Claw Machine for a chance to grab a Hello Kitty toy, and one lucky Guest could snag a one-of-one, 14K gold-plated Hello Kitty figurine.* To participate without a purchase, see official rules posted at the restaurant for details.

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