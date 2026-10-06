Posted in: Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: burger king
Burger King Debuts Halloween-Themed Vampire's Bite Soda
Burger King has added a limited-time item to their menu for Halloween with the brand-new Vampire’s Bite drink, available now.
Article Summary
- Burger King launches the limited-time Vampire’s Bite, a Halloween drink blending Sprite with strawberry syrup.
- Available now at participating Burger King locations, the red-hued soda is designed as a sweet-and-sour seasonal sip.
- The Burger King Vampire’s Bite can be paired with a Sour Punch Sip-n-Chew Straw for an extra tart, chewy twist.
- Burger King’s 2026 Halloween menu keeps it simple, with no return of last year’s Monster Menu favorites.
Burger King has decided to get into the Halloween spirit with a new Halloween-themed drink, as you can now get the Vampire's Bite option. Starting today, you can head into one of the participating locations and snag yourself this special drink, which is a mix of Sprite and strawberry flavoring, giving it the blood-red look while also giving you a bit of a bite back. And if you so desire, you can drink it up with the special Sour Punch Sip-n-Chew Straw, adding an extra bit of flavor to the experience.
It's just a fun drink to have with your meals; it's not going to be a permanent addition. Sadly, this is the only Halloween addition to the menu as they chose not to bring anything back from last year's fun treats, which included a Jack-O-Lantern Whopper, Vampire Nuggets, Mummy Mozzarella Fries, and the Franken-Candy Sundae. Honestly, whatever happened to the days of having a spooky kids' menu you knew would come back year after year? We need that kind of thing to make a comeback. We have more details about it below from the company.
Sink Your Teeth Into The Vampire's Bite at Burger King
Beginning October 6 for a limited time at participating restaurants, Guests can sink their fangs into the new Vampire's Bite Strawberry & Sprite, complete with an edible straw. Catch this sweet-and-sour drop before it vanishes! The limited-time offering includes:
- Vampire's Bite Strawberry & Sprite: A chillingly juicy blend of crisp Sprite and sweet strawberry-flavored syrup.
- Sour Punch Sip-n-Chew Straw: An exclusive, tart, and chewy edible accessory so you can sip and bite all at once.
Continuing on a longstanding tradition of scarily tasty Halloween innovations, like last year's fan-favorite Monster Menu, Burger King is dialing up the spooky season fun once again. This sweet-and-sour drop serves as the ultimate trick-or-treat for your taste buds.