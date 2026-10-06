Posted in: Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: burger king

Burger King Debuts Halloween-Themed Vampire's Bite Soda

Burger King has added a limited-time item to their menu for Halloween with the brand-new Vampire’s Bite drink, available now.

Article Summary Burger King launches the limited-time Vampire’s Bite, a Halloween drink blending Sprite with strawberry syrup.

Available now at participating Burger King locations, the red-hued soda is designed as a sweet-and-sour seasonal sip.

The Burger King Vampire’s Bite can be paired with a Sour Punch Sip-n-Chew Straw for an extra tart, chewy twist.

Burger King’s 2026 Halloween menu keeps it simple, with no return of last year’s Monster Menu favorites.

Burger King has decided to get into the Halloween spirit with a new Halloween-themed drink, as you can now get the Vampire's Bite option. Starting today, you can head into one of the participating locations and snag yourself this special drink, which is a mix of Sprite and strawberry flavoring, giving it the blood-red look while also giving you a bit of a bite back. And if you so desire, you can drink it up with the special Sour Punch Sip-n-Chew Straw, adding an extra bit of flavor to the experience.

It's just a fun drink to have with your meals; it's not going to be a permanent addition. Sadly, this is the only Halloween addition to the menu as they chose not to bring anything back from last year's fun treats, which included a Jack-O-Lantern Whopper, Vampire Nuggets, Mummy Mozzarella Fries, and the Franken-Candy Sundae. Honestly, whatever happened to the days of having a spooky kids' menu you knew would come back year after year? We need that kind of thing to make a comeback. We have more details about it below from the company.

Sink Your Teeth Into The Vampire's Bite at Burger King

Beginning October 6 for a limited time at participating restaurants, Guests can sink their fangs into the new Vampire's Bite Strawberry & Sprite, complete with an edible straw. Catch this sweet-and-sour drop before it vanishes! The limited-time offering includes:

Vampire's Bite Strawberry & Sprite: A chillingly juicy blend of crisp Sprite and sweet strawberry-flavored syrup.

A chillingly juicy blend of crisp Sprite and sweet strawberry-flavored syrup. Sour Punch Sip-n-Chew Straw: An exclusive, tart, and chewy edible accessory so you can sip and bite all at once.

Continuing on a longstanding tradition of scarily tasty Halloween innovations, like last year's fan-favorite Monster Menu, Burger King is dialing up the spooky season fun once again. This sweet-and-sour drop serves as the ultimate trick-or-treat for your taste buds.

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