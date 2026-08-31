Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: burger king, Dragon Ball Super

Burger King Launches New Dragon Ball Super Menu

Burger King has a new menu available that anime fans might enjoy, as they have launched a couple new options with Dragon Ball Super!

Article Summary Burger King launches a limited-time Dragon Ball Super menu on September 1 at participating locations nationwide.

The Dragon Ball Super Power Up Pack includes nuggets, Super Saiyan Sauce, Burst Lemonade, fries, and a figurine.

Fans can collect 1 of 6 Dragon Ball Super figurines, plus themed packaging and a special Dragon Ball Super crown.

The Dragon Ball Super King Jr. Meal offers kids a main, side, drink, themed crown, and 1 of 6 collectible figures.

Burger King has launched an all-new menu for a limited time, catering to anime fans, as you can power up your Kamehameha with the Dragon Ball Super menu. As you can see here, they've picked a few items for the fighter on the go, as well as added a set of six figures and a special DBS crown to the mix, with options for both kids and adults. We're kind of surprised they didn't show off all six figures as we only know Goku is available. We have more details about the menu for you below, as it will launch tomorrow, September 1, at participating locations for probably the next couple of months.

Power Up With The Burger King x Dragon Ball Super Menu

In celebration of one of the most beloved anime franchises, Dragon Ball Super, Burger King is launching a limited-time menu packed with bold flavors and immersive packaging designed to delight fans of all ages. Beginning September 1 at participating Burger King restaurants nationwide, while supplies last, Guests can enjoy the "Dragon Ball Super Power Up Pack," which includes:

10-piece Chicken Nuggets with New Super Saiyan Sauce: The new and improved crispy chicken nuggets, made with white-meat, served alongside Super Saiyan Sauce – a sweet, savory, and tangy teriyaki-style sauce inspired by the beloved Dragon Ball Super character.

Dragon Ball Burst Lemonade: A refreshing Mango Peach Lemonade with juicy Mango flavored Popping Boba that brings the magic of the Dragon Balls to every sip.

Medium Fry: Classic French Fries served hot and perfectly salted.

Dragon Ball Super Figurine: 1 of 6 exclusive character figurines, including Goku, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku, Vegeta, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegeta, Piccolo, and Beerus.

The "Dragon Ball Super Power Up Pack" also features limited-time packaging and a Dragon Ball Super Crown.

The DBS-Themed King Jr. Meal

Kids can join the adventure, too! A Dragon Ball Super-themed King Jr. Meal arrives at participating restaurants nationwide, giving younger fans the opportunity to power up their play. Each meal includes a choice of Hamburger, Cheeseburger, or 4 or 6-piece. Chicken Nuggets, plus a side, drink, themed crown, and one of six figurines, while supplies last.

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