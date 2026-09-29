Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: beer, Busch Light

Busch Light Rolls Out 20th Anniversary Hunting Cans

Busch Light is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their Hunting Cans with a new design and a "Canimal" Trophy to mark the occasion.

Article Summary Busch Light celebrates 20 years of Hunting Cans with a limited-edition retro design arriving at retailers nationwide.

The new Busch Light Hunting Cans launch in 12-pack, 18-pack, 24-pack, and 30-pack 12-oz cans while supplies last.

Busch Light’s Canimal Sweepstakes lets fans 21+ enter for handcrafted taxidermy-style duck, deer, and hog trophies.

Later in October, Busch Light will also offer a sweepstakes for an Officially Licensed Camo Beer Deer wall mount.

Busch Light is celebrating 20 years of its new iconic Hunting Cans, as they have released a new limited-edition featuring a retro-inspired design. The move is to "honor two decades of outdoor tradition," as they will be hitting shelves today at participating retailers in 12-pack, 18-pack, 24-pack, and 30-pack 12-oz cans, while supplies last. What's more, Anheuser-Busch will be holding the Busch Light Canimal Sweepstakes, in which they are giving away specially made "Canimal Taxidermy Trophies," which are one-of-a-kind handcrafted mounts where they have taken cans and transformed them into hunting trophies, Such as a duck, a deer, and a hog. We have more details about all of this below from the company, as we wish you luck in getting one of them.

Busch Light "Canimal" Trophy & Busch Light Camo Beer Deer

To mark two decades as an essential part of hunting season, Busch Light is ensuring fewer hunters go home empty-handed, even if they come up short in the field. Through the national Busch Taxidermy Canimal Sweepstakes, lucky fans can win custom "Canimal Taxidermy Trophies": wildly detailed, one-of-a-kind mounts handcrafted from Busch Light cans and transformed into iconic hunting trophies, including a duck, deer, and hog. Part trophy, part beer art, 100% Busch Light — the ultimate bragging rights for the hunter who loves the season as much as the score. Starting September 29 through October 23, beer lovers and outdoor enthusiasts 21+ can enter via @buschbeer social channels for a chance to win their very own Canimal Taxidermy Trophy.

For those who may not have won and to give more hunters the chance to enjoy a new trophy this season, there will be another sweepstakes on Busch Light social channels, available later in October, to win a special Officially Licensed Busch Light Camo Beer Deer wall mount**. Fans can also purchase their own limited-edition Camo Busch Light Deer at BeerDeerUSA.com.

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