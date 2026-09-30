Posted in: Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bush’s Beans

Bush's Beans Has Enchanted Their Chili Magic For a Halloween Special

Bush's Beans has delved into the Halloween spirit with their limited-edition Chili Magic 3-packs, available beginning Oct. 1 through Bush's online shop while supplies last.

Article Summary Bush’s Beans is launching limited-edition enchanted Chili Magic 3-packs for Halloween, available online starting October 1.

Each Bush’s Beans Chili Magic pack costs $10.31 and includes specially enchanted cans plus a Certificate of Enchantment.

Bush’s Beans says Chili Magic helps families make quick chili in under 30 minutes, easing hectic Halloween dinner plans.

Inspired by WitchTok and manifestation trends, Bush’s Beans adds spooky fun while supplies last through its online shop.

Bush's Beans has decided to get in on the Halloween thrills this year as they've hired a witch to enchant their new limited-edition Chili Magic 3-packs. Starting on October 1, the company will offer these limited-edition enchanted Chili Magic 3-packs for $10.31 through their online shop, while supplies last, giving those who love the beans something extra special for Halloween. Each pack includes specially enchanted Chili Magic cans and a Certificate of Enchantment. We have more details below as we wish you luck in getting these beans!

Bush's Beans Enchants Their Chili Magic For Halloween

For busy families, a successful Halloween night already requires a little bit of magic. Between costumes, candy, and getting out the door for trick-or-treating, the last thing families need to worry about is dinner, or the forecast. Bush's Chili Magic chili starters help take the hassle out of dinner time by packing the flavor of all-day simmered chili into one convenient can that's ready in under 30 minutes. That way, families can spend less time cooking and more quality time around the dinner table. The weather, however, is a little harder to plan for.

That's why this Halloween, Bush's called in some magical backup. Each limited-edition "enchanted" can comes with a Certificate of Enchantment from an esteemed witch. It's all in good fun: While Bush's can't control the weather, it can make the dinner forecast a whole lot easier.

"As a mom, I know firsthand how much parents put into making Halloween feel magical for their kids, even when the night itself can feel a little chaotic between costumes, candy, and dinner," said Dena vonWerssowetz, Vice President of Marketing at Bush's. "While Chili Magic has always been about making dinner easier, this year we wanted to have some fun and extend that magic beyond the dinner table by enchanting our cans and putting a little good energy towards the forecast!"

Inspired by the thriving #WitchTok and #manifestation communities, which have collectively generated billions of views on TikTok, the limited-edition cans bring a distinctly Bush's twist to the trends that have made manifesting a mainstay of internet culture. Beginning October 1, limited-edition Bush's Chili Magic 3-packs will be available for $10.31 through Bush's online shop while supplies last. Each enchanted can feature a special identifier marking its Halloween spellcasting treatment. Those who miss the chance to snag an enchanted can will still be able to join the Halloween magic with a DIY good-weather spell, extending the experience beyond the limited-edition run.

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