Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Butterball

Butterball Introduces New Thanksgiving Gadget To Encourage Help

Butterball has introduced a new gadget for the holidays called the Butterball Buddy, giving them away for free starting today.

Article Summary Butterball unveils the free Butterball Buddy, a Thanksgiving gadget designed to get guests helping around the house.

The Butterball Buddy works like a pager, chiming with timed task prompts for prep, serving, cleanup, and more.

Butterball says 85% of hosts want help without asking, and the Buddy turns that holiday tension into action.

Free Butterball Buddy giveaways start now at ButterballBuddy.com, with more drops coming Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

Butterball has revealed a new gadget to encourage people to help out during the holidays, as they have introduced the new Butterball Buddy. This is literally a timer and reminder to pass around the table and house to encourage people to chip in, such as helping prepare food, set the table, do the dishes, and more. Designed to be like an old-school pager that fastens to your belt, it will come with a series of reminders that you pass around to different people after you complete a task. The best part: they're giving them away for free starting today! We have more details below.

Get Everyone To Help With The Butterball Buddy

The idea for the Butterball Buddy comes from a familiar Thanksgiving tension. According to the Butterball Togetherness Report: 2026 Thanksgiving Outlook, 85% of holiday hosts would prefer guests to offer help rather than having to ask, yet only 38% actually ask guests to pitch in. The Butterball Buddy turns those good intentions into action. Its pre-programmed prompts, informed by Butterball's annual Togetherness Report and 45 years of Butterball Turkey Talk-Line expertise, give guests a way to lend a hand where hosts need it most, from setting the table to tackling the dishes.

Starting today, visit www.ButterballBuddy.com to order a free Butterball Buddy, while supplies last. Additional quantities will be released at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

How Your New Thanksgiving Sidekick Works

Once the gathering begins, guests pass the Butterball Buddy from person to person. When it chimes and vibrates, the person holding it receives an actionable task – tailored and timed to follow the rhythm of Thanksgiving Day – before, during, and after the meal. Pass-it-on design keeps the help going: after accepting a task and completing it, the guest passes the Buddy to the next person. Flip the Buddy over to find Butterball Turkey Talk-Line contact information for turkey help and tips! After Thanksgiving, the Buddy doubles as a kitchen timer for year-round cooking.

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