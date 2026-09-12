Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: BuzzBallz, New York Fashion Week

BuzzBallz Launches a New Cocktail With a Special Look For NYFW

BuzzBallz has dropped a brand-new cocktail ahead of New York Fashion Week, along with a new line of special bags made for the occasion.

Article Summary BuzzBallz debuts the new Dirty Shirley cocktail ahead of New York Fashion Week, blending nostalgia with a bold twist.

The limited BuzzBagz collection features 10 handbag designs inspired by iconic fashion eras, priced at $100 each.

Two Dirty Shirley-themed BuzzBagz spotlight the new flavor with cherry and citrus-inspired colors and standout style.

BuzzBallz will sell BuzzBagz at a NYC pop-up on September 15, with the full collection dropping later on TikTok Shop.

BuzzBallz has launched a new cocktail this week, along with a special set of looks for their ballz, all to celebrate New York Fashion Week. The latest flavor is the Dirty Shirley, adding a fun twist to a throwback drink, so it feels like something old has been made new again. What's more, they have released this new line of handbags you see here, specifically for carrying your drinks and other items while looking fashionably in tune with what's happening. We have more info on all of these from the team below.

BuzzBallz Joins The new York Fashion Week Conversation

Inspired by bag fashion across the ages, this limited-edition collection brings BuzzBallz' signature unexpected and epic flair fans have come to know and love to the fashion world. Quiet luxury? Never heard of her. The BuzzBagz collection is serving up 10 limited-edition designs inspired by iconic fashion silhouettes throughout the years, including the addition of two brand new designs special to the U.S market. Priced at $100, each bag packs plenty of attitude and just enough space to tuck your BuzzBallz inside. Because securing the "It Bag" of the season shouldn't break the bank. Because Dirty Shirley is the reason for the celebration, she's getting two BuzzBagz of her own. With colors and design details inspired by the newest limited-edition flavor cues — bursting with juicy cherry, bright lemon-lime citrus, and a smooth, buzzy finish — the two looks take Dirty Shirley from cocktail to catwalk.

Fans 21+ will have two limited opportunities to score a BuzzBagz of their own. First, BuzzBallz will pop up just off Canal Street in New York City on Tuesday, September 15th at 45 Lispenard Street beginning at 3 p.m. ET, giving fashion week crowds a chance to snag the season's roundest statement piece while supplies last. Then, in late September, a final full collection will drop via the official BuzzBallz TikTok Shop. Keep an eye on BuzzBallz' social channels for all the details. Each bag will be sold for $100.

"After the excitement around their UK debut last year, bringing BuzzBagz stateside for New York Fashion Week felt like the perfect way to celebrate our newest Dirty Shirley flavor and give fans an iconic way to show off their BuzzBallz fandom. It's cocktails meets ballzy couture," shared Jess Scheerhorn, President of BuzzBallz. "Dirty Shirley isn't a flavor that was meant for a quiet debut. It's bold, playful and nostalgic with a twist, and BuzzBagz bring that same attitude into the fashion world>"

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