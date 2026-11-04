Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: BuzzBallz

BuzzBallz Releases Giant Cocktail Turkey & Nutcracker Costumes

BuzzBallz have decided to give their Giant Cocktails a festive option, as they have two holiday costumes available if you really want them.

Article Summary BuzzBallz is launching limited-edition holiday costumes that turn its Giant Cocktail Boulders into a turkey or nutcracker.

Each BuzzBallz holiday bundle includes a Strawberry 'Rita Boulder plus a reusable costume for $29.99, plus shipping.

The festive BuzzBallz Boulder costumes drop November 10 and 17 at 1 PM ET, timed for Friendsgiving and holiday parties.

Only 40 of each BuzzBallz costume will be available online, and the reusable designs fit any Boulder flavor year after year.

If you happen to be doing a Friendsgiving and plan to bring BuzzBallz to the dinner, the company has something new to dress them up and make them look a little more festive than a giant ball of alcohol on your table. The team has released two new Giant Cocktail costumes: a Turkey and a Nutcracker. These are just decorations to toss onto the extra-large Ballz that have the Strawberry Rita flavor in them, giving the place a more festive vibe wherever you end up putting them, so it isn't just a bottle of booze hanging out waiting to be used. The two will be sold on two different days this month: November 10 and 17, for $30 a pop plus shipping. We have the finer details from the company below.

Decorate Your BuzzBallz For The Holidays

Putting a playful spin on classic holiday gifting and traditions, the BuzzBallz Boulders Holiday Collection features two limited-edition looks designed to bring epic unexpectedness to the party:

Friendsgiving Turkey: Can't cook? Don't care? Perfect. BuzzBallz is solving the Friendsgiving turkey dilemma with a Boulder dressed as the main course. Complete with fabric feathers, wings, a beak, and orange feet, it's the ultimate retro holiday centerpiece and ready-to-serve cocktail for the group, minus the hours in the kitchen.

Holiday Nutcracker: Forget cracking nuts. This Nutcracker is here to bust Ballz. Inspired by the gloriously over-the-top holiday spirit of the '90s, BuzzBallz is giving its giant three-liter Boulders a festive makeover, creating the ultimate holiday party showstopper and the gift everyone will be fighting to steal at their White Elephant.

Equal parts ridiculous and ridiculously functional, these reusable costumes make holiday entertaining as easy as dressing, pouring, and joining the party. Simply slip one onto your BuzzBallz Boulder, serve up your favorite cocktails, and pack it away until next season. Think of it as a new holiday tradition, with a little less prep and a lot more personality.

The limited-edition BuzzBallz Boulders Holiday Collection will launch in two drops on November 10 and November 17 at 1:00 pm ET, just in time for Friendsgiving and holiday celebrations. Available for purchase online via EQL on the website , each purchase includes a Strawberry 'Rita BuzzBallz Boulder and a chosen holiday costume for $29.99 plus $5 shipping. While bundled with Strawberry 'Rita, the reusable costumes are designed to fit any Boulder flavor, so fans can mix, match, and dress up their favorites year after year, making it a festive new tradition that keeps on giving. Quantities are limited, with just 40 of each costume design available while supplies last. The collection is available exclusively to adults 21 and older.

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