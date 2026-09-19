Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: C4, Cellucor, Nutrabolt

C4 Creates New Beer-Tasting Energy Drink That Isn't Beer

Wanna drink an energy drink that also tastes like a beer but isn't alcoholic? C4 has created the new All Hopped Up option.

Article Summary C4 launches All Hopped Up, a beer-inspired energy drink that delivers light beer taste with a splash of orange.

Cellucor’s new C4 flavor is alcohol-free, packs 200mg of caffeine, and includes vitamin B12 with zero sugar.

All Hopped Up targets tailgating, Oktoberfest, and Sober October with beer flavor, energy, and no hangover.

C4 All Hopped Up arrives in 16oz six-packs for $14.99, launching first on TikTok Shop and Amazon on Sept. 23.

Cellucor has announced a new flavor of C4 this week, as they have a flavor that tastes like beer for those who wish they were drinking a cold one instead of an energy drink. The name of this new flavor is called All Hopped Up, taking a bit of a cue from non-alcoholic beer in a first-of-its-kind offering. The new beer-flavored option brings with it 200mg caffeine per can, is loaded with vitamin B12, and contains zero sugar, fat, or artificial colors. For those looking to get their hands on this, the new flavor will be available in a six-pack of 16oz cans for $14.99, set to launch on the TikTok Shop and Amazon on September 23, followed by the brand's own website on September 30.

C4 Creates New Beer-Tasting Energy Drink That Isn't Beer

Offering the social drinking experience with ZERO alcohol and ZERO hangover, it's right on time for tailgating season, Oktoberfest, Sober October – you name it! C4 is betting big on trading in the "buzz" for an energy boost! Inspired by the crisp taste of light beer with a splash of orange, without the alcohol or hangover. Crafted for the drinkers, dabblers, and those riding the sober curious wave, C4's beer-inspired energy drink keeps the good times going all season long. Energy is replacing the buzz!

For 15 years, Cellucor's mission has been to support personal journeys of improvement and evolution. Evolving right with you, Cellucor has dedicated itself to becoming the best sports nutrition brand in the world, delivering the most-effective, best-tasting and highest-quality products…for you. No matter what challenges you face or where you are in your fitness journey, we want you to welcome discomfort, to accept a challenge. Achievement isn't found in a number on a scale, a bigger barbell, or a scorecard…it's found in the sweat, the hustle and the belief that we are always capable of more.

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