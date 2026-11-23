Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: C4 Energy, Nutrabolt

C4 Energy Expands the Cereal Killer Line

C4 Energy will expand its cereal-flavored lineup in December, adding three minis and a 16 oz chocolate option.

Article Summary C4 Energy is expanding its Cereal Killer line on December 1 with three new Minis flavors and one new 16 oz option.

The new C4 Energy Minis flavors are Buzzin Honey O's, Jacked Apple Crunch, and Berry Da Loot, plus mini Cereal Killer.

C4 Energy Cocoa Loco joins the 16 oz lineup with a chocolate cereal flavor mixed with a marshmallow-style finish.

C4 Cereal Minis come in 8.4 oz cans with 100mg of caffeine, and Berry Da Loot will only be in the new variety pack.

Nutrabolt has decided to expand one of the C4 Energy flavor lines, as you'll be getting some new options in the Cereal Killer lineup next month. The team is giving those who want to feel like they're drinking cereal with their energy drink some flavors that sound very familiar to a specific kind of cereal, but are totally not that cereal. The three being added to the minis lineup are Buzzin Honey O's, Jacked Apple Crunch, and Berry Da Loot. What's more, they're also adding a new cereal option to the regular 16 oz lineup with the Cocoa Loco, again, in a flavor that is totally not a derivative of a popular cereal you know.

While it is interesting to see these new flavors added, we're kind of curious who this is for, as there really isn't a big push at the moment for cereal-flavored items happening right now. But in any case, all of the flavors will be available starting on December 1, as we have mroe details about them below.

C4 Energy Cocoa Loco

C4 Energy Cocoa Loco (16 oz.) combines rich cocoa crunch with a dash of marshmallow smoothness for a nostalgic "bottom of the cereal bowl" flavor that's sure to make consumers go loco.

C4 Cereal Minis

Cereal Minis pack 100mg of caffeine into convenient 8.4 oz. cans, giving consumers a smaller-format option without sacrificing flavor. Available in individual cans and a new Variety Pack, the lineup features four cereal-inspired flavors:

Buzzin Honey O's: Sweet golden honey combines with toasted cereal to create a certain bee's favorite flavor.

Sweet golden honey combines with toasted cereal to create a certain bee's favorite flavor. Jacked Apple Crunch: A blast of crisp apple and sweet cinnamon cereal crunch.

A blast of crisp apple and sweet cinnamon cereal crunch. Berry Da Loot: A treasure chest of sweet berry flavor and crunchy cereal goodness. Available exclusively in the variety pack.

A treasure chest of sweet berry flavor and crunchy cereal goodness. Available exclusively in the variety pack. Cereal Killer: The original flavor that started the craze, now available in a mini size.

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