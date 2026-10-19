Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, E SENS, Jay Park, Lee Young-ji, wu tang clan

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Drops New Spin On Wu-Tang Clan Single

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 got a new single to hype up the game's release on October 23, with a remix of Wu-Tang Clan's "C.R.E.A.M."

Article Summary Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 gets a new C.R.E.A.M. remix to build hype ahead of its October 23 launch.

Wu-Tang’s RZA produced the track with Martin Wave, blending a hip-hop classic with Modern Warfare 4’s style.

Lee Young-ji, E SENS, and Jay Park add English and Korean verses tied to Call of Duty’s new Korean setting.

Activision says the Call of Duty collaboration connects Wu-Tang’s legacy with Modern Warfare 4’s story and cast.

Activision has released a new single ahead of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launch, as they put a new spin on a Wu-Tang Clan classic. The game has been given a new promo version of the song "C.R.E.A.M.", featuring Lee Young-ji, E SENS, and Jay Park, contributing new vocals, while original member RZA helped produce the track. We have more details below, and you can listen to the remix across multiple platforms now, as Modern Warfare 4 comes out this Friday, October 23.

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The iconic track has been reimagined by Korean hip-hop artists Lee Young-ji, E SENS and Jay Park, delivering their verses in English and Korean, connecting the song to Modern Warfare 4's new Korean setting. Produced by Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and Martin Wave of Parasol Music, the remix brings a fresh perspective to one of hip-hop's most enduring anthems while connecting with the voices of Korea's hip-hop scene. This new take on the legendary classic will be released by Epic Records and will be available across all major music streaming platforms. The Call of Duty franchise has been at the forefront of bringing new musical collaborations into their games. From partnerships and collaborations, Call of Duty has always strived to introduce players to new artists, genres, and sounds from around the world.

"This song is special to me because it brought our group to new heights worldwide," said RZA. "Reimagining it in a new language with the incredible talent of Lee Young-ji, E SENS and Jay Park gives the track a fresh perspective. It is incredible to hear the message resonate with a new generation of rappers from the other side of the globe."

"Working with RZA and the legendary Wu-Tang Clan to reimagine one of hip-hop's most iconic songs has been an incredible opportunity," said Tyler Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, Activision. "As Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Wu-Tang's influence on music and culture is undeniable. At its core, 'C.R.E.A.M.' tells the story of a group of young people coming together, overcoming adversity, and rising from nothing to something. That journey mirrors the arc of our characters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Bringing that story to life through some of Korea's most exciting hip-hop artists connects two generations of music and culture in a way that feels authentic to the game and its setting."

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