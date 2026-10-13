Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Candy Cane Oreo Puffs, Oreo, Oreo Puffs

Candy Cane Oreo Puffs Will Arrive This November

Oreo Puffs is getting a new flavor for the holidays as the cereal will be getting a new Candy Cane option, launching this November.

Article Summary Candy Cane Oreo Puffs arrive nationwide this November, bringing a limited-time holiday twist to the classic cereal.

The new Oreo Puffs flavor blends crunchy, chocolatey puffs with sweet peppermint flavor and mini marshmallows.

Made with real Oreo cookie wafers, Candy Cane Oreo Puffs aims to deliver minty, festive flavor in every bowl.

Candy Cane Oreo Puffs will be sold in 10 oz. and 16.5 oz. boxes, priced at $4.99 and $6.29 at retailers.

Post Consumer Brands has decided to add some holiday flavor to Oreo Puffs, announcing that the new Candy Cane flavor is coming out soon. As you can see here, they have taken the cereal and given it a limited-time flavoring, as they have added that familiar taste of candy cane sweetness to the crunchy, chocolatey cereal puffs, pairing it with peppermint marshmallows. It's not the first time they've made a different kind of version of the cereal, but it's definitely one that will probably change the way you eat for a couple of months. No official launch date was put on it; all we know is that it will be available nationwide beginning this November at your local grocery store and select retailers, as it will come in 10 oz. and 16.5 oz. boxes for $4.99 and $6.29, respectively. We have the official description from the company below as you should keep your eye out next month.

Bring The Holiday Tastes To Breakfast With Candy Cane Oreo Puffs

Bring seasonal joy to the breakfast table with Candy Cane Oreo Puffs — the holiday breakfast cereal that combines crunchy, chocolatey Oreo Puffs with mini peppermint-flavored marshmallows. Made with real Oreo cookie wafers, this peppermint-flavored cereal delivers the iconic Oreo crunch in every spoonful. It's the perfect minty cereal with marshmallows to celebrate the season.

Kick off your morning with the delicious, chocolatey taste of Oreo Puffs Cereal. This unique Oreo cereal combines crunchy, chocolatey cereal puffs made with real Oreo cookie wafers and sweet marshmallows, delivering a breakfast experience the whole family can enjoy. Perfect at breakfast, as a snack, or a base for homemade desserts, Oreo Puffs Cereal is a tasty way to start any day with a touch of fun and sweetness. Bring the classic flavor of Oreo cookies into your morning with each delicious bowl!

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