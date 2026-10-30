Posted in: Board Games, Events, Hasbro, Pop Culture | Tagged: Candy Land, Event Network

Candy Land Is Getting An Official Retail Experience in NYC

Candy Land is getting an immersive retail experience: a new storefront at the New York Hilton Midtown will open in NYC this November.

Article Summary Candy Land NYC opens this November at New York Hilton Midtown, bringing Hasbro’s classic board game to life.

The immersive Candy Land store lets guests follow the game path through realms like Lollipop Forest and Candy Castle.

Visitors can explore candy-filled worlds, build personalized sweet selections, and shop toys, apparel, and souvenirs.

Event Network and Hasbro say Candy Land NYC is the first U.S. Candy Land store, blending nostalgia with family fun.

Event Network has partnered with Hasbro to bring fans of the board game Candy Land a new immersive experience that also serves as a retail location in New York City. Dubbed Candy Land NYC, the storefront will be located at the New York Hilton Midtown at 1335 Avenue of the Americas (6th Avenue at 54th Street), where they have created a world you can walk through as if you're visiting the different locations in the board game, all while checking out items that range from food to merch to toys and more. We have all the details below, as this will open in November; however, an exact date has not been set.

Candy Land NYC Brings The Board Game To Life

Make no mistake, this is no ordinary candy store! Guests entering this first-of-its-kind retail candy experience step into a vibrant world of candy powered by joy, curiosity, and the playful spirit of its guests. With more than 75 million copies of this nostalgic board game sold to date, visiting Candy Land NYC is like coming home. It's a place to relive childhood memories and to create memories for the next generation. After all, young is just a mindset, and the joy of discovery is open to all!

Opening this November adjacent to the New York Hilton Midtown at 1335 Avenue of the Americas (6th Avenue at 54th Street), Candy Land NYC turns the beloved board game into a real-life candy wonderland, bursting with color and filled with treats. Each guest becomes a player on the board, following the iconic game path through the store with a sweet surprise at every stop. Along the way, visitors explore candy-filled realms including the Candied Apple Orchard, Gummy Mountains, Chocolate Caves, Lollipop Forest, and Ice Cream Beach, before reaching the grand finale, the Candy Castle. Detailed with graham cracker textures, swirled ice cream turrets, and flanked by oversized lollipops, the castle is also where guests check out, making it the sweetest finish line in town.

Throughout the journey, guests will experience delightful surprises while engaging the senses as they build a personalized selection of sweets and treats. With shimmering lights and shifting colors, the energy of the environment grows richer with every step. The ultimate experience offers a wide selection of nostalgic candies, along with beverages and a variety of toys, souvenirs, collectibles, and apparel all themed to the Candy Land realms.

"We're incredibly excited to bring the ultimate candy destination to New York City and invite guests to step into the colorful, imaginative world of Candy Land," said Larry Gilbert, CEO of Event Network. "For generations, Candy Land has sparked joy, wonder and nostalgia. Together with Hasbro, we've created the first Candy Land store in the United States—an immersive experience that celebrates the beloved game, delights longtime fans, and introduces new audiences to its enduring magic."

"At Hasbro, we're always looking for new ways for fans to experience the brands they love, and Candy Land NYC is a great example of what that can look like," said Matt Proulx, Senior Vice President, Global Experiences, Partnerships and Music at Hasbro. "Event Network has been an incredible partner in bringing the game to life with real creativity and care, and we can't wait for families to walk the path, reach the castle and leave with a bag full of treats."

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