Posted in: Capcom, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: Little Tokyo

Capcom Will Launch a New Pop-Up Store in Los Angeles

Capcom has a new pop-up shop coming to Los Angeles, as the company will launch it for a limited time in Little Tokyo on September 19.

Article Summary Capcom opens a limited-time pop-up store in Los Angeles Little Tokyo from September 19 through October 18.

Fans can shop Capcom merchandise from Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and more.

Capcom will offer the first U.S. public demo of Mega Man: Dual Override during the pop-up’s opening weekend.

Opening weekend includes limited Tokyo Game Show handkerchief giveaways, game demos, and life-size statues.

Capcom has revealed that they will bring a little bit of that Capcom Store feeling to Los Angeles with a brand-new pop-up shop opening this weekend. Starting on September 19, the Capcom Store Pop-Up Show will be held at the Japanese pop culture hub Little Akihabara in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles, and will run until October 18. The shop will come with several new items tied to properties under their umbrella, including Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and more. Offering gamers a taste of what they could experience at the PARCO location in Tokyo, only without the whole ordeal of booking a flight and running to Shibuya to visit the sixth-floor shop. Below, the team has more details for you about what you can expect.

Capcom Store Pop-Up Comes To Los Angeles

Gaming and Japanese pop culture fans will have the opportunity to shop exclusive goods across Capcom's iconic game franchises at this special retail experience for a limited time. As a special fan experience, a limited number of people on September 19 and September 20 will have the chance to play the newest installment in the iconic Mega Man franchise, Mega Man: Dual Override, marking the first public demo of the game in the U.S. Participation will be extremely limited throughout the opening weekend. The first 50 attendees on September 19 and September 20 will also receive a limited-edition Tokyo Game Show handkerchief featuring popular Capcom games!

The Capcom Store is Capcom's official retail shop, offering merchandise featuring beloved franchises and characters, including Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and many more. Alongside a variety of character merchandise like plushies, apparel, charms, and much more, the pop-up shop will feature additional playable demos of some of Capcom's latest games, as well as life-size statues of fan-favorite characters from the Street Fighter and Mega Man franchises on display.

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