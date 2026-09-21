Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Capri Sun, Kraft Heinz

Capri Sun Launches Its Biggest Pouch Made To Date

Capri Sun is sending off summer in the biggest way they can by offering up an extra large pouch that's three times the size of a normal one.

Article Summary Capri Sun has unveiled its biggest pouch ever, a limited-edition Big Pouch holding 18 ounces, or three times the usual size.

The oversized Capri Sun Big Pouch launches exclusively on Walmart.com for $6, with daily drops running through September 24.

Capri Sun says the supersized pouch answers years of fan requests and turns the brand’s classic foil pouch into a bigger treat.

Kraft Heinz is calling the Capri Sun Big Pouch a test, asking fans to share feedback online using #CapriSunBigPouch.

Kraft Heinz has decided to send off Summer the best way they can by answering the call from Capri Sun fans with its biggest pouch ever. This beast is three times the size of a normal Capri Sun, which amounts to about 18 ounces of juice, in a pouch that is about the size of a small purse. This limited-edition Big Pouch is being sold starting today exclusively on Walmart.com, as well as through a series of daily drops through September 24 for $6 per pouch, while supplies last.

Capri Sun Big Pouch Sends The Summer Off in Style

The iconic foil pouch — and the nostalgic ritual of slurping and squeezing every last drop out of it — has long been part of what fans love about the Capri Sun experience. That love has also left many wishing there were simply more of it, with thousands of comments and posts across social media asking Capri Sun to go bigger. Now, Capri Sun is supersizing the nostalgic experience with the Big Pouch. Before all fans can get their hands on a Capri Sun Big Pouch, the brand is celebrating a select few fans who have been continually asking for a bigger pouch.

The Big Pouch is a limited-edition test-and-learn to see just how big the appetite for BIG really is. Fans who snag a pouch are encouraged to share their feedback using #CapriSunBigPouch. If the response is juicy enough, this could be the start of something BIG. The Big Pouch builds on Capri Sun's recent limited-edition drops, including Capri Sun Straw Pops, as the brand continues to find unexpected and new ways to reimagine the iconic Capri Sun experience for generations of fans.

"Capri Sun fans have strong feelings about the pouches that shaped their childhoods, and that passion plays an important role in how we think about innovation," said Claire Lukaszewski, Associate Brand Director of Capri Sun. "There's an emotional connection to this brand that spans generations, and we don't take that for granted. We want our fans to have a meaningful role in shaping what we do and the Big Pouch is one way we're putting that belief into practice."

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