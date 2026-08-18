Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Captain Morgan, voodoo doughnut

Captain Morgan & Voodoo Doughnut Partner For New Pastry

Captain Morgan has come together with Voodoo Doughnut to make a special limited time pastry: the Piña Colada Paradise doughnut.

Article Summary Captain Morgan and Voodoo Doughnut teamed up on the limited-time Piña Colada Paradise doughnut, available August 24-31.

The Voodoo Doughnut x Captain Morgan pastry features piña colada frosting, strawberry drizzle, pineapple fluff, and coconut.

Captain Morgan launched its Sliced Colada Style Drink variety pack with Piña Colada, Strawberry, Mango, and Passionfruit.

The Captain Morgan doughnut promotion hits select Voodoo Doughnut shops in Colorado, Texas, and Miami for one week only.

Captain Morgan has teamed up with Voodoo Doughnut to create a new pastry for a week to celebrate its latest set of drinks. Recently, the company released the Sliced Colada Style Drink variety pack, offering up a blend of coconut and pineapple flavors to help close out the summer. To help mark the occasion, the pastry shop has created the new Piña Colada Paradise doughnut, mixing those flavors with spices to make a special kind of doughnut for you to enjoy for a limited time. Just the image you see here with all of the decoration makes it mouthwatering, if you're into those flavors. We have mroe details on both items below, as the doughnut will only be available at specific locations from August 24-31.

Voodoo Doughnut Offers Up The Piña Colada Paradise With Captain Morgan

The Piña Colada Paradise doughnut features piña colada-flavored frosting, a strawberry frosting drizzle, pineapple fluff, toasted coconut, and Captain Morgan's signature crossed swords, creating a tropical-inspired bite that pairs perfectly with the brand's newest variety pack. The special item will be available at the following locations:

Denver – 1520 E Colfax Ave., Denver, CO 80218

Denver – 98 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209

Boulder – 3210 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 8030

Wynwood – 2401 NW 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33127

Austin – 212 E 6th St., Austin, TX 78707

Austin – 5408 Burnet Rd. Austin, TX 78756

Houston – 3715 Washington Ave., Houston, TX 77007

San Antonio – 400 E Houston St., San Antonio, TX 78205

Dallas – 1806 Greenville Ave, Suite 120, Dallas, TX 75206

Sliced Colada Style Drink Variety Pack

Featuring Piña Colada flavors, including classic Piña Colada, Strawberry, Mango, and Passionfruit, each offering brings a distinct flavor option together in one variety pack, each delivering a taste of the tropics. Built for easy sipping, each ready-to-drink beverage features a bright, creamy, fruit-forward taste in every can. The Captain Morgan Sliced Colada Style Drink Variety Pack is now available at select retailers nationwide.

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