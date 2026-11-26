Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: casetify, the simpsons

CASETiFY Drops New Collaboration With The Simpsons

Celebrate The Simpsons in your own way with the new CASETiFY collection, bringing characters and scenes from the show to your mobile devices

Article Summary CASETiFY and Disney have launched a new The Simpsons collection of mobile accessories built around the show’s look and humor.

The Simpsons line includes phone cases, charm cubes, magnetic grips, earbud cases, and clip-on charms with familiar characters.

Highlights include Homer Simpson’s hedge meme case and custom DIY cases with classic quotes, scenes, and signature gags.

The Simpsons x CASETiFY collection is available now through the CASETiFY Co-Lab app and at CASETiFY Studio stores worldwide.

CASETiFY has partnered with Disney to release a new collection of mobile device accessories in a collaboration with The Simpsons. This particular line was designed to hone in on the show's vibes and give fans some "chaos-filled, meme-worthy statement pieces" featuring many familiar faces and scenes from the show, which will immediately appeal to other fans. Among the most recognizable moments they have available is Homer Simpson's hedge meme, which you can find in a few different options. But if you're looking for character-specific content, they do have a few to choose from to fit your style. We have more details below, as this particular CASETiFY Collection is currently available via the CASETiFY Co-Lab app and at CASETiFY Studio locations worldwide.

The Simpsons by CASETiFY Brings The Show To Your Mobile Device

The collection reimagines The Simpsons' signature color palette, couch scenes, and chalkboard lines through a bold, wearable lens. Viral reaction memes and instantly recognizable character designs pair with CASETiFY's signature high-protection engineering, giving fans the freedom to express their mood and curate a personal device setup.

Homer Simpson – Into the Hedge Phone Case: Homer's most famous disappearing act is now impossible to miss. This standout case brings Springfield's most relatable meme to life, featuring a tactile 3D textured green bush paired with an embroidered Homer detail.

Homer's most famous disappearing act is now impossible to miss. This standout case brings Springfield's most relatable meme to life, featuring a tactile 3D textured green bush paired with an embroidered Homer detail. The Simpsons Family Charm Cube & Collectible Add-ons: See Springfield from every angle with collectible Charm Cubes, available in two designs that feature multi-sided details inspired by Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. Fans can expand their everyday carry with matching Snappy magnetic grips, earbuds cases, and charms engineered to clip on and show off.

See Springfield from every angle with collectible Charm Cubes, available in two designs that feature multi-sided details inspired by Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. Fans can expand their everyday carry with matching Snappy magnetic grips, earbuds cases, and charms engineered to clip on and show off. The DIY Custom Canvas: Take creative control with sticker-style custom cases starring core characters, classic quotes, and signature gags. Fans can also add custom layouts to build their ideal Springfield scene.

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