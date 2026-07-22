Posted in: Fashion, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: casetify, spider-man, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

CASETiFY Releases New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Collection

CASETiFY has released a new collection for the film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, covering a number of items with the webslinger.

Article Summary CASETiFY launches a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day collection packed with Marvel-themed tech accessories.

Spider-Man fans can grab cases for phones, tablets, watches, laptops, earbuds, and charging gear.

The range includes cardholder stands, grip stands, and a 2.5D Silicone Case inspired by Spider-Man’s suit.

CASETiFY’s first Spider-Man drop since 2023 is available now, timed to the Brand New Day movie release.

CASETiFY revealed a brand-new collection just in time for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as fans of the webcrawler have multiple options to show off their fandom. The company has teamed up with Marvel to offer multiple smartphones, watches, tablets, and laptops, as well as earbuds and various charging options. They have pretty much something for anyone who loves the character and wants to flaunt it by any means necessary. We have more details and images below as the collection is available now.

Spider-Man Arrives on Multiple CASETiFY Items

This marks CASETiFY's first Spider-Man collection in three years, since its last drop in 2023. Launching in a timely manner, the collection coincides with the new movie, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits theatres later this month. Spanning over a wide range of tech accessories, including phone and tablet cases, cardholder stands, grip stands, and more, the collection features signature motifs ubiquitous to the movies. A highlight from the collection is the 2.5D Silicone Case, mimicking Spider-Man's signature suit while also offering fans a unique phone case that introduces a tactical feel.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

It's a brand-new day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him— sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves – a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. It will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

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