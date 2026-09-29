Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: casetify, hello kitty, Sanrio

CASETiFY Reveals Several New Hello Kitty Y2K Makeover Designs

CASETiFY has revealed a new system for Hello Kitty fans to deck out a protective case, as they have set up a studio for Y2K Makeover designs

Article Summary CASETiFY and Sanrio launch a Hello Kitty Y2K Makeover Custom Studio for creating personalized tech accessories.

Hello Kitty fans can customize case colors, poses, sticker layouts, vintage graphics, and gothic text details.

The Hello Kitty collection blends bold Y2K style with leopard prints, bows, hearts, mirror finishes, and gems.

Custom Hello Kitty designs are available across iPhone and Android cases, iPad gear, and MagSafe charging stands.

CASETiFY has partnered with Sanrio to offer Hello Kitty fans a Y2K Makeover through a special program. The team has set up a new Custom Studio where you can create your own case design based on your personal taste. So instead of choosing from a single finished design, you'll be able to pick the specific case look, color, and design work attached to it, so it feels like you have created your own unique case that looks totally different from everyone else's. We have more details below, as the cases are now available.

CASETiFY Gives Hello Kitty a Y2K Makeover

The Hello Kitty by CASETiFY Collection turns everyday devices into supercute, Y2K statement pieces, offering deep customization that allows fans to build personalized tech setups. Rooted in Hello Kitty's enduring spirit of friendship and self-expression, the collection reimagines her world through a bold Y2K lens. Unapologetic 2000s graphics pair with bold leopard prints in hot pink, cool grey, jet black, and classic tan. Designed to evolve alongside changing personal aesthetics, the collection gives fans the freedom to mix, match, and personalize tech accessories for any look.

Fans can build out their case with different Hello Kitty poses, motif sticker layouts, vintage graphics, and custom gothic text. Designs can also be layered across mirror and leopard-print backdrops with hearts, bows, and sparkly gem details. The collection also extends across CASETiFY's signature phone cases, along with coordinating iPad protection and MagSafe charging stands for a full tech setup.

The Ultimate Custom Studio: Fans can take creative control by combining motif sticker layouts, vintage graphics, and custom gothic scripts. Options include choosing from an assortment of Hello Kitty poses, adding custom phrases like "Y2K Cutie" or "Friendship Forever," and selecting sticker cases featuring hearts, bows, and sparkly gems across mirror and leopard backdrops.

Fans can take creative control by combining motif sticker layouts, vintage graphics, and custom gothic scripts. Options include choosing from an assortment of Hello Kitty poses, adding custom phrases like "Y2K Cutie" or "Friendship Forever," and selecting sticker cases featuring hearts, bows, and sparkly gems across mirror and leopard backdrops. Full Custom Tech Canvas: Personalization extends across CASETiFY's signature cases for iPhone and Android, alongside matching protective gear for iPad and sleek MagSafe wireless charging stands.

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