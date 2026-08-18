Posted in: Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cheetos, halloween, pepsico

Cheetos Reveals New "Flavor of Fear" For Halloween

Cheetos is bringing the heat for Halloween as they have revealed the new Flavor of Fear called Sweet Phantom Heat, arriving next week.

Article Summary Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs debut for Halloween, blending sweetness and spice in a limited-edition Flavor of Fear.

Inspired by Sichuan pepper compounds, the new Cheetos flavor delivers heat, tingling, numbing, and a subtle fizz.

Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat arrives August 31 at retailers nationwide and in a three-pack bundle on TikTok Shop.

Cheetos will also bring back Bag of Bones White Cheddar and Cinnamon Sugar snacks starting September 14.

PepsiCo has revealed a new flavor of Cheetos coming for Halloween, as they're looking to spice things up in a big way with The Flavor of Fear. This is a new Sweet Phantom Heat, which, just looking at it, you can tell has a hint of Sichuan pepper, making it a few notches shy of too spicy for a snack food. (Truth be told, we're shocked Cheetos hasn't gone the Ghost Pepper route for Halloween yet, but if they do, we want the credit and a royalty check for suggesting it.) If you're not in the mood for this particular treat, they'll also release the Cheetos Bag of Bones White Cheddar and Cheetos Bag of Bones Cinnamon Sugar on September 14. We have more details for this new flavor below as it will arrive next week on store shelves.

Cheetos Brings The Flavor of Fear This Halloween

But this isn't just a regular limited-edition flavor – it's an unexpected multi-sensory snacking experience. In fact, research shows that stress and fear are proven to increase desires for spicy foods, and Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat delivers exactly that with a layered, multidimensional flavor perfect for every Halloween scare. This first-of-its-kind innovation for Cheetos delivers a unique experience for everyone with sensations of heat, tingling, numbing, and even a subtle fizz that builds with every bite. Made without artificial colors or flavors, it's inspired by compounds found in Sichuan pepper, known to interact with sensory nerves in the mouth to create a tingle-and-numb sensation. Fans can pick up Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs on the TikTok Shop in a three-pack bundle and at retailers nationwide starting August 31 in 8.0oz and 2.5oz sizes.

"Cheetos and Halloween have always shared a spirit of playful mischief, and every year we look for new ways to surprise fans with unexpected snacking experiences," said Jess Spaulding, SVP of Marketing, PepsiCo Foods U.S. "With Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs, we've created a first-of-its-kind flavor that's layered with sweetness, heat, and a unique tingling sensation. It's an experience designed to keep fans guessing with every bite and delivers the irreverent twist they've come to expect from Cheetos."

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