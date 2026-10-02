Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cheez-it, Mars Inc.

Cheez-It Announces Brand-New Protein Original Flavor

Cheez-It has a new option coming this month: Protein Original, made with 100% real cheese to add protein to your snacking routine.

Article Summary Cheez-It Protein Original launches this month, adding a new savory cracker option to the brand’s snack lineup.

Made with 100% real cheese, Cheez-It Protein Original delivers 7g of protein per serving with bold cheesy flavor.

Cheez-It says the new protein crackers are built for everyday snacking, from work breaks and road trips to gaming.

Mars positions Cheez-It Protein Original as a convenient way to add protein to snacking without losing crunch.

Mars Inc. has a new snack coming to shelves this month: Cheez-It Protein Original, bringing a new flavor. These particular Cheez-It snacks are made with 100% cheese, designed to give you total protein while you're snacking on their crackers. It's not what we would call a replacement for protein-rich foods, but it does offer an option for people looking to add it to their diet in a fun way. You can read more about it from the company below, as they'll be at your local grocer soon.

Cheez-It Protein Original

Made with 100% real cheese, Cheez-It Protein Original gives snackers a new way to enjoy the iconic cracker while adding protein to their everyday snacking routine. Whether fighting 3 p.m. hunger, reaching for a savory fix on the go, or settling in for a gaming session, Cheez-It Protein is made to fit seamlessly into the moments when snackers want something satisfying, savory, and delicious.

Cheez-It baked snack crackers are a fan favorite for game night, school snacks, family movie nights, party spreads, late-night snacking, and so much more. The cheesy options are endless! Delicious for all ages, grab a box of Cheez-It Protein crackers for every family snacking moment. Whether you're packing them in a school lunch box, grabbing some for the office, or taking them on a road trip, you'll find a delicious, crisp snack filled with big cheese flavor. It's no wonder these bite-sized crackers have become a crowd favorite.

"We're always looking for new ways to innovate with Cheez-It. The introduction of Cheez-It Protein offers our fans a convenient way to add protein to daily snacking routines in a format they know and love," said Nicole Sorensen, VP of Marketing for Cheez-It. "This new offering brings their needs together in one delicious cracker, delivering 7g of protein per serving alongside the bold, cheesy flavor and satisfying crunch of Cheez-It."

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