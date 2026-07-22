Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cheez-it, Coors, Mars Inc.

Cheez-It Announces New Coors Light Beer Cheese Flavor

Mars Inc. has teamed up with Coors to create Cheez-It's new Coors Light Beer Cheese crackers, arriving in August for about $5 per box.

Article Summary Cheez-It teams with Coors to launch new Coors Light Beer Cheese crackers, the brand’s first beer partnership.

Made with 100% real cheese, Cheez-It Coors Light Beer Cheese delivers creamy beer cheese flavor without alcohol.

Cheez-It says the new flavor is built for football season, tailgates, and game-day snack spreads this fall.

Cheez-It Coors Light Beer Cheese crackers hit shelves in August and are expected to retail for about $5 per box.

Mars Inc. has officially teamed up with Coors to make a new flavor of Cheez-It, as they unveiled the new Coors Light Beer Cheese option. This has literally been created in time for football season to offer a snack option for those who would love to have a little bit of beer cheese flavoring mixed into the cheesy treat, without it being alcoholic. We have more details and a couple of quotes from both companies below about the treat, as these will hit shelves in August going for about $5 per box.

Beer It Up In a Snack Bowl With Cheez-It Coors Light Beer Cheese

Forget the dip and score football's greatest duo. Baked with 100% real cheese, each cracker delivers the crowd-pleasing taste of creamy beer cheese in one absurdly satisfying bite with a savory, tangy sauce profile and toasted spices. Marking the first beer brand partnership in Cheez-It history, the new Cheez-It Coors Light Beer Cheese flavored crackers are the ultimate addition to any snack spread as fans transition from backyard summer barbecues to football kickoffs this fall.

"Our obsessed fans are constantly looking for bold new ways to enjoy Cheez-It, and we had the golden opportunity to bring one of America's favorite dips to life in a whole new way," said Nicole Sorensen, Vice President of Marketing for Cheez-It.

"Fans already love reaching for a cold Coors Light when they're snacking on game day, so finding a way to bring our crisp, refreshing beer flavors to life in a real-deal beer cheese flavored snack just made sense," said Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Marketing, Coors Family of Brands. "Cheez-It was the perfect partner to help pull this off. Made with 100% real cheese, their crackers are the ultimate canvas to capture our crisp, clean notes in a baked-to-perfection way, elevating the entire tailgating experience."

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