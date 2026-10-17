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CHERRY Releases New K37ID Compact Industrial Keyboard

CHERRY has introduced the new K37ID Compact Industrial Keyboard, designed to withstand and last in demanding work environments

Article Summary CHERRY unveils the K37ID Compact Industrial Keyboard, a rugged new model built for demanding industrial workspaces.

CHERRY K37ID features IP54 protection against dust and splashing water for reliable performance on busy job sites.

The compact 98-key layout saves desk space while keeping essential functions accessible through a practical FN layer.

Priced at $39.99, the CHERRY K37ID offers tactile rubber dome typing and strong value for businesses of any size.

CHERRY has released a brand-new keyboard model designed to withstand some punishment, dropping the new K37ID Compact Industrial Keyboard. On the surface, this looks like it has been specifically designed for a work environment, as it can withstand a little extra pressure and handle above-average issues to remain reliable. But if you happen to be someone who pounds on the keys a little harder than you should, this may be ideal to keep you from breaking a keyboard. We have the finer details about it below, as it's currently being sold for $40.

CHERRY K37ID Compact Industrial Keyboard

With IP54 protection against dust and splashing water, a space-saving 98-key layout, and a mechanical typing feel, it provides a comfortable typing experience for everyday use. Its attractive price-performance ratio makes the K37ID a cost-effective choice for a wide range of industrial applications.

At packing stations, on production lines, and in fulfillment centers, keyboards often compete for space with scanners, label printers, and other tools. The K37ID's-key layout keeps its footprint small without giving up essential functions. Additional commands are available through an FN layer, making it a good fit wherever desk space is at a premium. The K37ID is also built for comfortable all-day typing. Rubber dome switches deliver a precise, tactile feel inspired by mechanical keyboards, and the keyboard connects via USB-A.

In production and logistics environments, input devices are exposed to conditions that can affect their operation. The K37ID offers IP54-rated protection against dust ingress and splashing water. Its robust construction ensures reliable operation and minimizes downtime caused by maintenance or replacement. At $39.99, the K37ID puts real industrial protection within reach of small and midsize businesses that have historically found industrial keyboards too expensive and settled for standard office models instead. It's equally well suited for larger operations rolling out keyboards across dozens of workstations.

"The K37ID brings together what industrial workstations need: full-size functionality in a compact design, IP54 protection against dust and splashes, and a price that makes sense," said Gunnar Schreck, head of product management at CHERRY. "It's a smart investment for any business, and the value only grows when you're equipping multiple workstations."

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