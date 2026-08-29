Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: CHERRY XTRFY

CHERRY XTRFY Launches Affordable Ultra-Light Gaming Mouse

CHERRY XTRFY has launched the brand-new M42V2 ultra-light gaming mouse as a more affordable option for players on the market.

Article Summary CHERRY XTRFY launches the M42V2 ultra-light gaming mouse, delivering a 45g design and a budget-friendly $40 price.

CHERRY XTRFY M42V2 features a symmetrical shape with two swappable back shells for palm, claw, and fingertip grips.

On-mouse controls let players adjust CPI, polling rate, lift-off distance, and debounce time with no software needed.

The CHERRY XTRFY M42V2 packs a Pixart 3327 sensor, 1000Hz polling, Huano switches, and smooth EZcord cable control.

CHERRY XTRFY has added a brand-new gaming mouse to its lineup, introducing the ultra-light M42V2 this week. This thing was literally designed to give you the best performance they could muster, weighing in at just 45 grams, at an affordable price, as it's going for $40. Considering the prices of other mice on the market, that's pretty much a steal. We have more details below as it's available via their Amazon shop.

CHERRY XTRFY M42V2 Gaming Mouse

Built on the foundation of the acclaimed CHERRY XTRFY M42, the M42V2 refines the formula with a symmetrical, adjustable shape that supports palm, claw, and fingertip grip styles. Whether you're tracking targets in a fast-paced shooter, navigating vast open worlds, or managing keybinds in an MMO, two swappable back shells ship in the box so you can dial in the perfect fit for how you play. No screws, no tools, just snap and go.

The button grooves provide added control and precision regardless of grip preference or playstyle. All settings, including CPI, polling rate, lift-off distance, and debounce time, are adjusted on-the-fly directly on the mouse with no software required. Switch between a low CPI for precise sniping, crank it up for fast sweeping movements in open-world exploration, or find your sweet spot for the chaos of an MMO raid, all without breaking immersion or leaving the game.

At 45 grams, the M42V2 is among the lightest gaming mice on the market, featuring a solid shell construction with no holes or distractions. The low weight enables faster movements and quicker reactions while the matte UV coating and UHMW-PE mouse glides keep every motion smooth and controlled. Teflon-free glides also make the M42V2 a more sustainable choice. The M42V2 is powered by a Pixart 3327 sensor with CPI settings ranging from 400 to 6200, a polling rate of up to 1000Hz, and Huano Transparent Blue Shell Pink Dot switches rated for 80 million clicks. Software-free settings adjustments keep setup simple, while the 1.8m CHERRY XTRFY EZcord flexible cable ensures freedom of movement without drag.

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