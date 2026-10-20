Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Ad Populum, chia pet

Chia Pet Launches Brand-New Wild Revival Collection

Chia Pet has a new collection of growable items celebrating the Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom with the Wild Revival Collection

Article Summary Chia Pet teams with Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom for the new Wild Revival Collection of growable animal planters.

The Chia Pet Wild Revival Collection features five species: bison, red panda, sea otter, sea turtle, and bald eagle.

Each Chia Pet includes educational details highlighting the animal's story and the conservation efforts protecting it.

Priced at $30 each, the Chia Pet Wild Revival Collection celebrates wildlife comebacks and ongoing recovery work.

Chia Pet announced a new lineup of displays this past week as they have partnered with Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom to release the Wild Revival Collection. The show has been running for over 60 years, bringing audiences closer to the extraordinary wildlife we share the planet with and how they live in their different ecosystems. This new partnership between the two adds five animals featured over the years, turning them into iconic growable plant pieces. You can read more about them below, as the collection is on their website for $30 per piece.

Celebrate Different Animals At Home With Chia Pet's Wild Revival Collection

The Wild Revival Collection features five beloved species whose stories reflect the impact of conservation efforts around the world. Each package includes educational information about the featured animal and the conservation efforts to help protect it.

American Bison : Once driven to the brink of extinction, the American bison has made one of the greatest wildlife comebacks in North America thanks to decades of conservation efforts. It stands as a powerful reminder of what's possible when people come together to protect wildlife.

: Once driven to the brink of extinction, the American bison has made one of the greatest wildlife comebacks in North America thanks to decades of conservation efforts. It stands as a powerful reminder of what's possible when people come together to protect wildlife. Red Panda : Red pandas face ongoing threats from habitat loss and fragmentation, but conservation organizations are working together to protect the forests they call home. Their story is a reminder that collaborative conservation can help secure a future for even the world's most vulnerable species.

: Red pandas face ongoing threats from habitat loss and fragmentation, but conservation organizations are working together to protect the forests they call home. Their story is a reminder that collaborative conservation can help secure a future for even the world's most vulnerable species. Sea Otter : Once hunted to near extinction, sea otters have made a remarkable comeback along parts of North America's coastline. While they still face threats, continued conservation efforts are helping protect these beloved animals and the vital coastal ecosystems they support.

: Once hunted to near extinction, sea otters have made a remarkable comeback along parts of North America's coastline. While they still face threats, continued conservation efforts are helping protect these beloved animals and the vital coastal ecosystems they support. Sea Turtle : Sea turtles have spent millions of years navigating the world's oceans, and thanks to decades of conservation, some populations have recovered. While many species and populations remain threatened, efforts to protect nesting beaches, reduce bycatch, and restore habitats are helping more sea turtles survive and thrive.

: Sea turtles have spent millions of years navigating the world's oceans, and thanks to decades of conservation, some populations have recovered. While many species and populations remain threatened, efforts to protect nesting beaches, reduce bycatch, and restore habitats are helping more sea turtles survive and thrive. Bald Eagle: The bald eagle is one of America's greatest conservation success stories. Once endangered, this iconic bird has rebounded through habitat protection, conservation efforts and species recovery programs, making it a lasting symbol of resilience.

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