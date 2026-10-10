Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: Chili's, Suburban Collection

Chili's Has Launched a New Suburban Collection Clothing Line

Chili's has decided to release a new line of clothing they're calling the Suburban Collection, channeling the neighborhood culture.

Article Summary Chili's has launched the Suburban Collection, a new clothing line inspired by neighborhood style and casual comfort.

The Chili's Suburban Collection includes rugby shirts, hoodies, jerseys, tees, hats, and playful accessories.

Standout Chili's merch includes a cheese pull quarter zip, Baby Backs necklace, Margs necklace, and bumper stickers.

Prices for the Chili's Suburban Collection range from $3 accessories to $60 hoodies, with all items on sale now.

Chili's has decided to launch its own clothing line that harkens to the neighborhood, as the Suburban Collection is now available. As you can see from the pics here, they've made a series of rugby shirts, hoodies, tees, and other items that have the company logo splashed across them. But done up in a way that's meant to look casual. Honestly, to us, it looks no different than the insane designs Tommy Hilfiger used to come up with, and that company made an entire sweater that was just the company logo. So seeing this kinda gives throwback vibes to late '90s and early '00s fashion. We have the finer details about it below as they are all on sale now.

Dressin' For The Cul De Sac With Chili's Suburban Collection

Meet the Suburban Collection, where comfort is king, and the only real dress code is to show up dressed. Think oversized fits, cozy layers, and easy pieces made for wherever the day takes you, from running errands to sliding into a red booth for dinner and margs with friends. The lineup mixes rugby shirts, hoodies, and tees with delightfully specific pieces that could only come from Chili's, including a crewneck that turns your arms into a Fried Mozz cheese pull and a Baby Backs necklace. Nostalgic, proudly unserious, and uniquely cool, Chili's pride has never looked better. From oversized everyday staples to conversation-starting accessories, the Suburban Collection has something for every level of Chili's fandom.

Vintage Rugby Shirts ($50): Available in red and green, these Chili's rugby shirts bring a sporty spin to suburban style. Made for game day, Marg day, or any day that calls for Chili's.

Available in red and green, these Chili's rugby shirts bring a sporty spin to suburban style. Made for game day, Marg day, or any day that calls for Chili's. Chenille Pepper Hoodies ($60): Available in classic Chili's red, green, and white, with a chenille heritage logo and an embroidered chili pepper on the sleeve. Cozy enough for the couch, cool enough for your regular booth.

Available in classic Chili's red, green, and white, with a chenille heritage logo and an embroidered chili pepper on the sleeve. Cozy enough for the couch, cool enough for your regular booth. Varsity Jerseys ($35): Available in green and white with an oversized, true-to-jersey fit. No team affiliation required, unless you count Team Triple Dipper.

Available in green and white with an oversized, true-to-jersey fit. No team affiliation required, unless you count Team Triple Dipper. Suburban Tees ($30): Classic Chili's logo tees available in both oversized and cropped fits for fans who prefer to let the pepper do the talking. 100% cotton and ready for repeat wear.

Classic Chili's logo tees available in both oversized and cropped fits for fans who prefer to let the pepper do the talking. 100% cotton and ready for repeat wear. Cropped Cheese Pull Quarter Zip ($55): A heavyweight pullover that turns your arms into a cheese pull – made for anyone who believes the best accessory is several feet of mozzarella.

A heavyweight pullover that turns your arms into a cheese pull – made for anyone who believes the best accessory is several feet of mozzarella. Chili's Logo Hat ($30): A classic Chili's cap with a 3D puffy logo that proudly answers the question, "Where should we go?"

A classic Chili's cap with a 3D puffy logo that proudly answers the question, "Where should we go?" Cheese Pull Hat ($30): The ultimate cheese pull hat, complete with embroidered details and a chili pepper on the back. Peak suburbia.

The ultimate cheese pull hat, complete with embroidered details and a chili pepper on the back. Peak suburbia. Accessories ($3-30): Because Chili's pride shouldn't stop at your closet, the collection includes a 14k gold-plated Margs necklace and Baby Backs necklace, bumper stickers, ribs-jingle keychain, and Chili's stickers made for laptops, water bottles, and anywhere else that could use a little more Chili's.

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