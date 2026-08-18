Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Chipotle, Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Brings Back Its Popular IQ Game With Prizes

Chipotle Mexican Grill has brought back the popular IQ game for people to win free food, as well as made it into a physical card game.

Article Summary Chipotle brings back Chipotle IQ, letting U.S. and Canada Rewards members play for more than $1 million in free food.

Players answer Chipotle trivia on ingredients, cooking, and community for chances at BOGO entrées, queso, and more.

Perfect Chipotle IQ scores can unlock Silver Ticket sweepstakes entries for a shot at winning free burritos for a year.

Chipotle also launched a limited-edition Chipotle IQ card game, available through a Rewards sweepstakes in August.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has brought back its popular Chipotle IQ game, with the chance for players to earn rewards if they're knowledgeable about the brand. If you happen to be a Chipotle Rewards member in the U.S. and Canada, you can head to the game's website and compete for more than $1 million in free Chipotle, just by answering questions about its ingredients, culinary techniques, community engagement, and other topics. What's more, they've created a physical version of the game for those of you who love it so much you wanna play with friends in person. We have all the details below.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Testing Your IQ Yet Again

Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada can visit ChipotleIQ.com to play for a chance to win BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) free entrée codes, free Cilantro Lime Sauce offers, free Queso Blanco offers or Chipotle Rewards points. New this year, Chipotle IQ introduces Daily Streaks, a Silver Ticket Sweepstakes that gives 53 fans the chance to win free burritos for a year, and a limited-edition physical Chipotle IQ card game available through a Chipotle Rewards sweepstakes.

What to Expect

Fans can test their knowledge by visiting ChipotleIQ.com and signing in with the email linked to their Chipotle Rewards account to begin playing. Chipotle Rewards members can play Chipotle IQ from 6:00 a.m. PT to 5:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, August 18, through Thursday, August 20. Each hour, the first 8,000 Chipotle IQ players who score a 5 out of 5 will win a food reward. Hourly prizes include 5,000 BOGO entrée offers, 1,500 free Cilantro Lime Sauce offers, and 1,500 free Queso Blanco offers. Players who score 5 out of 5 may be randomly selected to receive one of 53 Silver Tickets featuring a bonus question. Players who answer the bonus question correctly will win free burritos for a year. Players who score 4 out of 5 will earn 25 Chipotle Rewards points, while supplies last. Plus, fans who earn a perfect score but do not win a food prize will receive 50 bonus points, while supplies last. Up to 5 million Chipotle Rewards points are available each day. Daily Streaks reward fans with bonus points and exclusive Chipotle Rewards badges for playing two and three consecutive days. Chipotle IQ features multiple-choice and true-or-false questions. Fans can play once per day, with a new opportunity to win each day.

Chipotle IQ Comes to Life

For the first time, Chipotle is bringing Chipotle IQ beyond the screen with a limited-edition physical card game inspired by the brand's interactive trivia experience. Designed for fans to play with friends and family while enjoying Chipotle, the collectible card set features more fun Chipotle trivia. Through "The Game Night Sweepstakes," Chipotle Rewards members can exchange 10 points in the Rewards Exchange for a chance to win the exclusive card game and a Build Your Own Family Meal from August 17 through August 31.

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