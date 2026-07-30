Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Chips Ahoy, cookies

Chips Ahoy! Launches New Mystery Flavor For Your To Solve

Chips Ahoy! has decided to launch its first-ever mystery flavor, which they are asking you to try out and solve what it is!

Article Summary Chips Ahoy! debuts its first-ever Mystery Flavor cookie, inviting fans to guess the secret taste for a $25,000 prize.

The limited-edition Chips Ahoy! Mystery Cookies launch first on TikTok Shop before arriving at retailers nationwide August 10.

Fans can scan the pack QR code or visit ChipsAhoyMystery.com to submit guesses and compete for more sweet prizes.

Chips Ahoy! plans to reveal the mystery flavor on Halloween, turning the cookie hunt into a playful seasonal event.

Mondelēz International has launched a brand-new flavor of Chips Ahoy! cookies, as you can now snag the brand's first-ever Mystery Flavor. What is it? Who knows! All we know is that it looks like a slightly lighter shade of tan than the normal cookies, with white chips. They're selling them first via TikTok before they hit grocery shelves, but that's not all there is to these cookies. They want you to solve the mystery of what kind of cookies these are, as they're giving away $25k to whoever can identify them. We have more details below about the flavor and the content.

What Could The Flavor Be?

igned to be decoded and ultimately devoured, the Chips Ahoy! Mystery Cookie challenges everything fans think they know about the cookie and tasks them with solving the case. The packaging was overhauled to feature an unidentifiable cookie wrapped in spooky caution tape, cueing a top-secret flavor. The cookie broke through from another flavor dimension after a glitch occurred and only fans can decode it. The brand's cookie mascot, Chip, will serve as the ultimate sidekick to help fans crack the case and fix the glitch for good.

Chips Ahoy! Mystery Cookies Drop First on TikTok Shop

The Chips Ahoy! Mystery Cookies will drop today, July 30, on SnackWorks' TikTok Shop storefront in limited quantities while supplies last, marking a first for the brand. For shoppers looking to secure their pack in person, the limited-edition cookies will begin rolling out to retailers nationwide starting on August 10. Starting today, the brand is officially putting its highly engaged fans on the case, giving sweet-toothed sleuths across the nation the opportunity to collaborate and crack the code for a chance to win a $25,000 grand prize.

Think you've solved the mystery? Simply scan the QR code printed on the pack or head directly to ChipsAhoyMystery.com to submit your official flavor guess. In addition to the grand prize, active participants will have the opportunity to win other sweet prizes. Time is of the essence for our snack sleuths, however, as the mystery won't last forever—keep your eyes on the Chips Ahoy! brand social media channels for the highly anticipated flavor reveal, which is set to drop on Halloween, making it the ultimate playful trick-or-treat surprise.

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