Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: choose your own adventure, Edward Packard, Inside UFO 54-40

Choose Your Own Adventure Officially Reprints Inside UFO 54-40

Choose Your Own Adventure has brought back a classic adventure, as they have officially reprinted Edward Packard's Inside UFO 54-40

Article Summary Choose Your Own Adventure officially reprints Edward Packard’s 1982 sci-fi classic Inside UFO 54-40.

Inside UFO 54-40 follows a passenger abducted mid-flight and swept into a galactic search for Ultima.

The classic Choose Your Own Adventure title returns with 30 possible endings and a spacefaring survival story.

Edward Packard, creator of The Cave of Time, remains a defining voice behind Choose Your Own Adventure.

Choose Your Own Adventure has brought back yet another one of its classic stories; this time, they have reprinted the 1982 sci-fi adventure Inside UFO 54-40. Probably one of the more iconic titles from the '80s run of the series, the Edward Packard story has you playing an average human who has suddenly been abducted from a flight over the Atlantic and rising in a spacecraft to adventures unknown. We have more details about the book from the publisher here, as it's currently on sale through multiple storefronts for a whole $9.

Choose Your Own Adventure Takes You Back To Space With Inside UFO 54-40

Finally back in print! Search for Ultima in this iconic interactive book where YOU decide what happens next. Packed with 30 possible endings!

You are on a flight from New York to London when an alien spaceship abducts you from your plane. Aboard UFO 54-40, you meet the UT-Y, an alien race searching the galaxy for the utopian planet of Ultima. Among the other abducted members on UFO 54-40 are humans captured from different eras and aliens from across the galaxies. Will you continue on the search to find the utopian Ultima? A story of galactic exploration and daring adventure leads you to make choices about which planet you'll call home and if you'll ever return to the life you've always known. For kids with a love of swashbuckling space adventure, this is an imaginative and satisfying page-turner.

About the Author

Edward Packard was born in 1931 in Huntington, New York, and worked as a lawyer before becoming a full-time writer. He wrote the first book in Bantam's classic Choose Your Own Adventure series, The Cave of Time, and wrote many other titles in the series. His book Imagining the Universe (1994) received a Scientific American book award. His recent writings are available at EdwardPackard.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!