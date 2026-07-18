Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: choose your own adventure, Fairy House Halloween

Choose Your Own Adventure Preps For October in Fairy House Halloween

Choose Your Own Adventure has a brand-new Jr. Adventure title out way ahead of the haunting season with Fairy House Halloween.

Article Summary Choose Your Own Adventure launches Fairy House Halloween, a Jr. Adventure with 10 endings for readers ages 5 to 8.

Set the day before Halloween, the story begins when you discover a hidden fairy house and meet Beezle the fairy.

Your choices shape a spooky mix of tricks, treats, and Halloween-saving twists in this interactive Choose Your Own Adventure.

Fairy House Halloween is out now for $9 and continues the magical world introduced in Fairy House and Fairy House Disaster.

Choose Your Own Adventure has a new book out as they prepare for the haunting season early with Fairy House Halloween. The book follows a small adventure set the day before Halloween, when you come across a small fairy house that was not expected to be found by anyone. You have several choices to make with ten possible endings along the way for this Jr. Adventure title. You can read the details here below as the book is out now for $9.

Choose Your Own Adventure – Fairy House Halloween

Choose from 10 possible endings in this interactive book from the bestselling Choose Your Own Adventure series, now for 5- to 8-year-old readers! Filled with colorful illustrations, these books for little kids make reading together extra fun. But be careful!!! The choices YOU make could land you inside a real-life Halloween fairy house. It's the day before Halloween, and you are bored. Your parents moved you from the city into the country, where you have no friends except your cat, Darkness. When you head outside looking for something to do, you come face-to-face with Beezle the fairy, who has been sent to save Halloween despite only being a Halloween fairy-in-training.

When Beezle asks if you're willing to help him save Halloween, you're nervous but intrigued. Do you want a day full of tricks? Or treats? Packed with seriously spooky twists and turns and playfully charming full-color artwork, Fairy House Halloween promises a Halloween-tastic set of fairy adventures. This is a companion book to Fairy House and Fairy House Disaster.

About the Author

James Preller is the author of the popular Jigsaw Jones mystery books. He has also written widely for young readers of all ages, from picture books to young adult novels. Some middle-grade titles include: Blood Mountain (October, 2019), Bystander, named a 2009 Junior Library Guild Selection, Six Innings, an ALA Notable Book, The Courage Test, 2016 Junior Library Guild Selection, The Fall, a YALSA award-winner, Better Off Undead, and Before You Go — as well as the "Scary Tales" and "Big Idea Gang" series. Younger readers might enjoy his pirate-themed books (A Pirate's Guide to First Grade) and an upcoming picture book of haiku, All Welcome Here (Spring, 2020). He lives in Delmar, New York, and gratefully visits schools around the country. He maintains a lively blog at jamespreller.com and may be contacted through that site.

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