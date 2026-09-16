Posted in: Clothing, Halloween, Pop Culture | Tagged: cinnamon toast crunch, Crazy Square, general mills

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Has Released a New Halloween Costume

Cinnamon Toast Crunch dropped a new Halloween costume this week, as you can get dressed as one of the Crazy Squares this year.

Article Summary Cinnamon Toast Crunch has launched a new Halloween costume that lets fans dress up as one of the brand’s Crazy Squares.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch costume is a sleeveless polyester tunic designed for a quick, easy party-ready Halloween look.

Inspired by the cereal’s recent ads, the Crazy Square costume brings Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s signature humor to October.

Fans can buy the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Halloween costume now from Imposta Costumes for $44.99 while supplies last.

General Mills has created a new Halloween costume, giving those who love Cinnamon Toast Crunch a new option for October. As you can see here, they have created the Crazy Square costume featuring the characters that have been popping up in their most recent ads, so you can now run around consuming the cereal like a fiend! The design is basically a polyester tunic you just toss over whatever you're wearing, giving you a quick option to throw on whenever you're headed to one of the many parties you might be attending, without having to do a ton of prep. We have the finer details about the costume below, as it's currently on sale through the Imposta Costumes website for $45, while supplies last.

Become The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Crazy Square For Halloween

Be the toast of the costume party, literally! This Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Costume serves up a giant helping of epically awesome cinnamon fun. Inspired by the iconic cereal pieces fans know and love, this playful costume is perfect for making people smile and becoming the most important meal, we mean, costume, of the night. This costume includes a sleeveless tunic printed on the front and back in the likeness of the actual product, featuring a stretch poly-knit back for comfort. One Size Fits Most adults weighing 100-205 pounds. Cinnamon Toast Crunch and associated words and designs are trademarks of General Mills, used under license.

With its unmistakable Cinnadust-covered look and signature absurd humor, the limited-edition costume lets fans step into the world of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Fans can get theirs now at Imposta Costumes for $44.99, while supplies last. Whether it's at a costume party or answering the door for trick-or-treaters, there's no doubt you'll look like you just jumped out of the cereal box with this new costume.

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